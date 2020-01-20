They told me that plant shops and nurseries do have sales from time to time—usually on greenery that's been tattered, crisped, or otherwise damaged in transit. Maryah Greene, the founder of Green Piece, an educational platform on all things plant purchasing, says that just because a plant that's on sale doesn't look perfect doesn't mean it's ruined. "You can go for the ones that don't look the happiest or the most bright and shiny in the store. It's a plant—it's going to grow back!" Since winter is when plants are dormant, it's a good season to look out for these deals. Shop owners will be eager to get rid of the sad-looking plants that won't be growing any time soon. If you take one home, be patient, and with proper care, you could have a thriving plant by spring.

The one thing you should look out for if you're considering getting a plant that's on sale (or any plant, for that matter) is bugs. Greene recommends sticking your fingers into the soil to see if you feel any creepy crawlies, warning, "Those are the type of things that will infect the rest of the plants in your home."