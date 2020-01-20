mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Home

A Cheap Person's Guide To Buying Tons Of Houseplants

Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."

Image by W2 PHOTOGRAPHY / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 20, 2020 — 11:10 AM

I talk about houseplants the way some people talk about tattoos: I got my first one and was immediately hooked. I wanted to add one of every size, shape, and style to my collection; before I knew it, I had a greenery equivalent of an ink sleeve sitting in my living room. At some point, I knew I had to cut myself off... not because I got sick of taking care of them or ran out of room in my apartment, but because my budget demanded it. I'd learned the hard way: Plant addictions can add up.

These days, I feel the itch to start expanding my collection again, so I reached out to some experts for their tips on finding cheap (or free!) plants:

1. Keep an eye out for sales.

They told me that plant shops and nurseries do have sales from time to time—usually on greenery that's been tattered, crisped, or otherwise damaged in transit. Maryah Greene, the founder of Green Piece, an educational platform on all things plant purchasing, says that just because a plant that's on sale doesn't look perfect doesn't mean it's ruined. "You can go for the ones that don't look the happiest or the most bright and shiny in the store. It's a plant—it's going to grow back!" Since winter is when plants are dormant, it's a good season to look out for these deals. Shop owners will be eager to get rid of the sad-looking plants that won't be growing any time soon. If you take one home, be patient, and with proper care, you could have a thriving plant by spring.

The one thing you should look out for if you're considering getting a plant that's on sale (or any plant, for that matter) is bugs. Greene recommends sticking your fingers into the soil to see if you feel any creepy crawlies, warning, "Those are the type of things that will infect the rest of the plants in your home."

Article continues below

2. Join a plant swap.

For a fun way to switch up your plant collection, Summer Rayne Oakes, the author of How To Make a Plant Love You and host of Plant One on Merecommends dropping by a plant swap. To find one in your area, you can check this calendar or do a quick Facebook search. "For instance, I was filming in the Netherlands, and there is a [Facebook] group there called 'Palm Friends' that gets together to swap palms. I think we'll see more of those groups popping up more," says Oakes. You can also organize your own plant party for friends, complete with snacks (plant-based ones, of course), drinks, and a swap. The ticket to get into the door? At least one healthy plant you're willing to trade in for a new one.

3. Propagate your own collection.

Propagating your own plants—aka growing them from a small cutting of a leaf, stem, or root—can actually be pretty quick and easy. This guide walks through a few ways to do it at home. Store your new greenery in a simple terra-cotta pot or a plastic one left over from another plant, and you could have a jungle on your hands for less than $10.

Article continues below

4. Know what stores to visit.

"Though they don't always have the most interesting varieties, grocery stores will often have plants that are cheaper," says Oakes. "I also find that my farmers market, which I like going to anyway, always has really nice plants for much more affordable prices—even in New York City!"

5. Know which types of plants tend to be less expensive.

Understandably, large plants like fiddle leaf figs and birds of paradise tend to be pricier than their smaller counterparts. If you're on a budget, opt for a few small plants instead and group them in a cluster for a similarly dramatic look. Some that tend to be affordable include lowlight varieties like Snake Plants, Pothos, and Spider Plants. Oakes adds that quick growers like ZZ plants and the Plectranthus family also tend to sell for cheaper because they spend less time on the grow bench in nurseries. 

Article continues below

6. Look for freebies.

If you're willing to get a little thrifty, Oakes gives the following examples of opportunities to find a free plant:

  • Rescuing roadside plants is common in the cities. People are always moving and can't take their plants with them, so they can often get discarded on the side of the road. I just took a rootless snake plant home with me. Even though it's winter, I'm going to try to propagate it by cutting, as it looks pretty healthy otherwise.
  • Last year, someone rescued two truckloads full of tulip and amaryllis bulbs from a big box store. The bulbs are perfectly fine, but since they didn't sell, they disposed of them. The woman who picked them up saved them and spread them across the community gardens or gave them to other folks willing to grow them. 
  • If you're a member of a community garden or a member of your local botanic garden or garden club, they will often either a.) give plants away at specific times of year, or b.) have member sales.

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of the best-selling book, The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Want Shiny Hair? Here Are The 10 Best ACV-Infused Hair Products

Alexandra Engler
Want Shiny Hair? Here Are The 10 Best ACV-Infused Hair Products
Home

How To Keep Your Aloe Vera Gel Fresh For Longer: 5 Storage Tips

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
How To Keep Your Aloe Vera Gel Fresh For Longer: 5 Storage Tips
$249.99

The Feng Shui Home Makeover

With Dana Claudat
The Feng Shui Home Makeover
Friendships

9 Signs It's Time To End A Friendship (Because Sometimes You Just Have To)

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
9 Signs It's Time To End A Friendship (Because Sometimes You Just Have To)
Motivation

Does Exercise Really Build Strong Bones? Yes, But Not The Way You Think

Judy Foreman
Does Exercise Really Build Strong Bones? Yes, But Not The Way You Think
Climate Change

It's Alive: This "Living Concrete" May Be The Future Of Green Buildings

Eliza Sullivan
It's Alive: This "Living Concrete" May Be The Future Of Green Buildings
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

The Biggest Lie About Washing Your Clothes, Debunked By Experts

Abby Moore
The Biggest Lie About Washing Your Clothes, Debunked By Experts
Personal Growth

Could This Type Of Community Boost Longevity & Eradicate Loneliness?

Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
Could This Type Of Community Boost Longevity & Eradicate Loneliness?
Beauty

Curious How To Use Ceramides For Glowing Skin? This Doctor Can Help

Jamie Schneider
Curious How To Use Ceramides For Glowing Skin? This Doctor Can Help
Functional Food

The 5 Healthiest Trail Mixes At Trader Joe's To Keep You Fueled All Day

Sarah Regan
The 5 Healthiest Trail Mixes At Trader Joe's To Keep You Fueled All Day
Spirituality

We Sparknoted This Week's Horoscope & These Are The Parts You Can't Miss

The AstroTwins
We Sparknoted This Week's Horoscope & These Are The Parts You Can't Miss
Spirituality

Your Aquarius Survival Guide Is In: Here Are 7 Ways To Optimize This Season

The AstroTwins
Your Aquarius Survival Guide Is In: Here Are 7 Ways To Optimize This Season
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-find-cheap-houseplants

Your article and new folder have been saved!