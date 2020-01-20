A Cheap Person's Guide To Buying Tons Of Houseplants
I talk about houseplants the way some people talk about tattoos: I got my first one and was immediately hooked. I wanted to add one of every size, shape, and style to my collection; before I knew it, I had a greenery equivalent of an ink sleeve sitting in my living room. At some point, I knew I had to cut myself off... not because I got sick of taking care of them or ran out of room in my apartment, but because my budget demanded it. I'd learned the hard way: Plant addictions can add up.
These days, I feel the itch to start expanding my collection again, so I reached out to some experts for their tips on finding cheap (or free!) plants:
1. Keep an eye out for sales.
They told me that plant shops and nurseries do have sales from time to time—usually on greenery that's been tattered, crisped, or otherwise damaged in transit. Maryah Greene, the founder of Green Piece, an educational platform on all things plant purchasing, says that just because a plant that's on sale doesn't look perfect doesn't mean it's ruined. "You can go for the ones that don't look the happiest or the most bright and shiny in the store. It's a plant—it's going to grow back!" Since winter is when plants are dormant, it's a good season to look out for these deals. Shop owners will be eager to get rid of the sad-looking plants that won't be growing any time soon. If you take one home, be patient, and with proper care, you could have a thriving plant by spring.
The one thing you should look out for if you're considering getting a plant that's on sale (or any plant, for that matter) is bugs. Greene recommends sticking your fingers into the soil to see if you feel any creepy crawlies, warning, "Those are the type of things that will infect the rest of the plants in your home."
2. Join a plant swap.
For a fun way to switch up your plant collection, Summer Rayne Oakes, the author of How To Make a Plant Love You and host of Plant One on Me, recommends dropping by a plant swap. To find one in your area, you can check this calendar or do a quick Facebook search. "For instance, I was filming in the Netherlands, and there is a [Facebook] group there called 'Palm Friends' that gets together to swap palms. I think we'll see more of those groups popping up more," says Oakes. You can also organize your own plant party for friends, complete with snacks (plant-based ones, of course), drinks, and a swap. The ticket to get into the door? At least one healthy plant you're willing to trade in for a new one.
3. Propagate your own collection.
Propagating your own plants—aka growing them from a small cutting of a leaf, stem, or root—can actually be pretty quick and easy. This guide walks through a few ways to do it at home. Store your new greenery in a simple terra-cotta pot or a plastic one left over from another plant, and you could have a jungle on your hands for less than $10.
4. Know what stores to visit.
"Though they don't always have the most interesting varieties, grocery stores will often have plants that are cheaper," says Oakes. "I also find that my farmers market, which I like going to anyway, always has really nice plants for much more affordable prices—even in New York City!"
5. Know which types of plants tend to be less expensive.
Understandably, large plants like fiddle leaf figs and birds of paradise tend to be pricier than their smaller counterparts. If you're on a budget, opt for a few small plants instead and group them in a cluster for a similarly dramatic look. Some that tend to be affordable include lowlight varieties like Snake Plants, Pothos, and Spider Plants. Oakes adds that quick growers like ZZ plants and the Plectranthus family also tend to sell for cheaper because they spend less time on the grow bench in nurseries.
6. Look for freebies.
If you're willing to get a little thrifty, Oakes gives the following examples of opportunities to find a free plant:
- Rescuing roadside plants is common in the cities. People are always moving and can't take their plants with them, so they can often get discarded on the side of the road. I just took a rootless snake plant home with me. Even though it's winter, I'm going to try to propagate it by cutting, as it looks pretty healthy otherwise.
- Last year, someone rescued two truckloads full of tulip and amaryllis bulbs from a big box store. The bulbs are perfectly fine, but since they didn't sell, they disposed of them. The woman who picked them up saved them and spread them across the community gardens or gave them to other folks willing to grow them.
- If you're a member of a community garden or a member of your local botanic garden or garden club, they will often either a.) give plants away at specific times of year, or b.) have member sales.
