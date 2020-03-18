5 Tips For Arranging Your Home Workspace, According To Feng Shui

Worried about that leak of energy into your personal life? If you can, close off your workspace at the end of the day. "When you wrap work for the day, shut the door to your office," Peters recommended, "This will keep it from spilling into and overwhelming your personal life." Finding work-life balance now is almost more important than ever, so adding this end of day ritual may help you separate your energetic spaces, even if you're doing it all from the same home.

Finding our groove with new work arrangements may be the name of the game right now, but there's no reason it can't be as productive as our normal work arrangements. If you're looking to tackle some projects in your home now that your spending more time in your home, check in with this advice from an organizational expert to manage them.