I Have A Hormone Imbalance & Thyroid Issue. Here's What My Exercise Routine Looks Like

My sluggish thyroid and crazy inflammation symptoms from my Hashimoto’s disease created a vicious cycle. I was gaining weight, and my body desperately needed movement to stay healthy, yet I had an aching, inflamed body and no energy or desire to exercise. And as a personal trainer, nutrition coach, and wellness lifestyle blogger, I was—ironically—left not knowing how to create a training program for myself.

Every time I would try doing what I used to do in the gym, it would sideline me for days, and I’d frustratingly gain more weight the more I tried to push myself. And so, I set out to find the best exercise protocols for someone like me. Unfortunately, I was dismayed to find that the only advice on the internet was to do gentle, low-impact exercise. As a former competitive figure-skater who loves to deadlift twice her body weight and is a kettlebell maniac, I didn’t love this prognosis. I set off to dig deep into researching how to control inflammation through the combination of food, exercise, and recovery. I wanted to understand everything there was to know about the effects of exercise on our endocrine system and which variables I could manipulate while training to achieve the desired effects for my body’s new needs.

My training philosophy had always been, "Train smarter, not harder," but I had to take this concept to a whole new level. I had a lot of ego that needed to be checked. Even for non-athletes, there is still a prevalent mindset of thinking that you don’t get anywhere if you’re not horrendously sore or depleted by the end of a workout; yet for those of us dealing with autoimmune (AI) or hormonal issues, that thinking can be totally counterintuitive.

So what do you do if you love to stay fit but are struggling with chronic inflammation and hormone issues? You'll be happy to know that you can absolutely still train hard. In fact, intensity is a key variable that can be used to your advantage. It's all about learning how to utilize it and building up to that point.

When it comes to working out, inflammation (which causes fatigue, poor recovery, and soreness) and endocrine (hormonal) regulation (which creates cortisol spikes, insulin resistance, and poor recovery) are going to be your two most important factors to manage. So while there's no one-size-fits-all when it comes to exercise, the following five pillars will be helpful when approaching exercise with autoimmune and/or hormonal issues: