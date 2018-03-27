Here's How To Exercise When You Have Lyme Disease

Before contracting Lyme disease, I was an athletic person and always participated in competitive sports. But after getting infected with Lyme, my fatigue was so debilitating that doing any type of physical activity seemed impossible. I struggled just to get through my workday, and by the end of the day, I was completely exhausted. Even the slightest bit of activity would wear me out, and it seemed to take a long time to recover.

However, as I continued to improve, I was able to do more. My stamina slowly increased, and the little things didn't seem as difficult. I started studying karate and I earned my black belt six years after my initial tick bite. I never thought that would have been possible when I first got sick. Being persistent in moving my body, even when it seemed like it wasn’t making much of a difference, ended up playing a key role in my recovery.

When you don't feel well, your body hurts, and you have no motivation to do anything, exercise is probably the last thing on your mind. But when you move your body, you increase blood flow and bring more oxygen and nutrients to the parts of your body that need repair. Exercise can help boost your immune system to help naturally fight infection. Additionally, there are numerous mental health benefits to exercise, including improved mood and sleep.