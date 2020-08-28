Applying an even coat of oil really just boils down to one thing: Patience, and lots of it. (Consider it a virtue in hair care and life.) When tending to your strands, you may have the impulse to pump a few squirts of oil into your palm and then go for it. Stop that habit. Apply oil one pump at a time and work it through your hands before even thinking about touching your hair.

“When using hair oils, I always recommend using a small amount at a time and working it all throughout your hands before applying it to the ends," says Sal Misseri, owner of Reverie Salon. "Then working upwards, leaving hair closest to the scalp until last with just the left over oil from your hands."

Complete and repeat this process section by section. Now, the size of the sections that you apply the oil to will vary: Those with fine, thin hair will likely be able to take one more strands than someone with thick, full hair.

And if you have questions about the amount of oil to hair ratio, error on the side of caution: It's so much easier to add more later than it is trying to deal with a glob of over-oiled hair. Yes, this means a more diligent and time consuming application process, but it will mean that the whole of your head looks shiny and healthy.

Oh, and if you've ever noticed you can get away with applying more on out-of-the-shower strands than dry, you're absolutely correct: "You can also use more hair oil on wet hair, and a quarter or less on dry hair," he says.