mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
The One Must-Know Tip About Applying Hair Oil From A Stylist

The One Must-Know Tip About Applying Hair Oil From A Stylist

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
woman applying hair oil to her curly hair on a white background

Image by OHLAMOUR STUDIO / Stocksy

August 28, 2020 — 16:02 PM

If you're a fan of natural and clean hair care, chances are you have a favorite hair oil—be it a formulated product or one found at the grocery store. Hair oils are the cornerstone of natural hair care, as they help seal in moisture, condition hair with loads of antioxidants, fatty acids, and other nutrients, and not to mention adds a heaping dose of shine.

The problem? Things can get goopy and greasy, fast. Ever go to apply your oil de jour and end up with a chunk of hair that's noticeably denser and slicker than the rest? Or you try and work a bit of it through your strands and your roots suddenly looked weighed down?

Because been there and done that on both accounts. Here's what to do instead.

How should you be applying oil evenly?

Applying an even coat of oil really just boils down to one thing: Patience, and lots of it. (Consider it a virtue in hair care and life.) When tending to your strands, you may have the impulse to pump a few squirts of oil into your palm and then go for it. Stop that habit. Apply oil one pump at a time and work it through your hands before even thinking about touching your hair.

“When using hair oils, I always recommend using a small amount at a time and working it all throughout your hands before applying it to the ends," says Sal Misseri, owner of Reverie Salon. "Then working upwards, leaving hair closest to the scalp until last with just the left over oil from your hands."

Complete and repeat this process section by section. Now, the size of the sections that you apply the oil to will vary: Those with fine, thin hair will likely be able to take one more strands than someone with thick, full hair.

And if you have questions about the amount of oil to hair ratio, error on the side of caution: It's so much easier to add more later than it is trying to deal with a glob of over-oiled hair. Yes, this means a more diligent and time consuming application process, but it will mean that the whole of your head looks shiny and healthy.

Oh, and if you've ever noticed you can get away with applying more on out-of-the-shower strands than dry, you're absolutely correct: "You can also use more hair oil on wet hair, and a quarter or less on dry hair," he says.

Advertisement

The takeaway.

If you simply slow down and take a bit more passes with your hair oil—rather than trying to get it all in one go—your outcome will be far better. It's a simple change, but your non-greasy roots and ends will thank you.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

11 Gua Sha Tools To De-Puff Your Entire Face & Carve Your Jawline

Jamie Schneider
11 Gua Sha Tools To De-Puff Your Entire Face & Carve Your Jawline
Home

Do Houseplants Actually Need Fertilizer? Here's What Horticulturists Say

Emma Loewe
Do Houseplants Actually Need Fertilizer? Here's What Horticulturists Say
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

You May Need To Eat More "Average" Foods Than Superfoods — A GI Explains

Abby Moore
You May Need To Eat More "Average" Foods Than Superfoods — A GI Explains
Beauty

Are You Exfoliating Too Much Or Not Enough? What The Derms Say

Alexandra Engler
Are You Exfoliating Too Much Or Not Enough? What The Derms Say
Beauty

Your Nails Can Look Stronger, Trust Us — These 9 Expert Tips Are Proof

Jamie Schneider
Your Nails Can Look Stronger, Trust Us — These 9 Expert Tips Are Proof
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The Nasty Side Effect Of The Keto Diet That Messes With Your Skin

Abby Moore
The Nasty Side Effect Of The Keto Diet That Messes With Your Skin
Love

What's The Difference Between Bisexual & Pansexual?

Stephanie Barnes
What's The Difference Between Bisexual & Pansexual?
Women's Health

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs

Abby Moore
Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs
Women's Health

7 OB/GYN-Approved Pad & Tampon Alternatives For A Lower-Waste Period

Sarah Regan
7 OB/GYN-Approved Pad & Tampon Alternatives For A Lower-Waste Period
Functional Food

The One Herb This Naturopathic Doctor Says Turns Your Meals Into "Super Recipes"

Jamie Schneider
The One Herb This Naturopathic Doctor Says Turns Your Meals Into "Super Recipes"
Integrative Health

Exactly What Happens To Your Body When You Start Taking A Probiotic

Abby Moore
Exactly What Happens To Your Body When You Start Taking A Probiotic
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-evenly-apply-hair-oil

Your article and new folder have been saved!