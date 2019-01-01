This Simple Mindset Shift May Help You Achieve Your Ultimate Healthy Diet

When I'm traveling, I tend to indulge more, eager to experience the culture. I balance that with protein shakes and more fresh fruits and veggies when I return home.

Nutritional psychologist Marc David, M.A., says the level of enjoyment we experience in eating our food has very real biochemical consequences that directly affect our metabolism and digestion. "Half of nutrition is what you eat, but the other half is how you eat," says David, founder of The Institute for the Psychology of Eating and author of The Slow Down Diet: Eating for Pleasure, Energy, and Weight Loss.

David notes that feeling guilty for eating our favorite foods takes away from the pleasure. We all know it's not healthy to eat ice cream every day, but he believes conscious doses of pleasure put us in a state to honor our desires while nourishing our bodies in a thoughtful way.

I could choose to feel terrible about myself for eating pasta at almost every meal in Italy. Or I can lean into gratitude for the experience of working and traveling in such a magical country. There is so much freedom in enjoying exactly where we are—both geographically in the world and physically in our bodies.

I'm not suggesting you make choices that feel unhealthy. I'm just proposing we each consider that food and life are meant to be savored and enjoyed, and we don't have to choose between pleasure and wellness.