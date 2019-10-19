Half of the human population menstruates, but not everyone who menstruates has access to the basic period products and facilities they need during it.

Across many low- and middle-income countries, millions of menstruating people struggle to get access to tampons, pads, and clean places to change them. A 2016 report compiled by consulting firm FSG found 70% of women in India cannot afford to buy menstrual pads; 88% use alternatives like rags, sand, or ash to try to manage their periods; and 40% of government schools lacked a functioning toilet. According to reporting by the Guardian, the Indian ministry of health estimates 70% of women are at risk of "severe infection" because of these conditions.

Global research has shown this period poverty affects girls' educational attainment, with girls missing class during their periods or dropping out of school entirely once menstruation begins. When girls have access to these basic menstrual products, girls' school absenteeism and dropout rates drop significantly.

Period poverty is also rampant across America. One study earlier this year found nearly two-thirds of low-income women in St. Louis couldn't afford menstrual products last year, with more than one in five women having this problem every month. Half of them said they'd had to choose between buying menstrual products and buying food. The situation is exacerbated for menstruating people dealing with homelessness and those who are incarcerated, where resources are scarce in general.

The good news is the movement to end period poverty is growing stronger. Today (October 19, 2019) marks the first-ever National Period Day, launched by the global youth-led nonprofit PERIOD. The occasion will be marked with rallies in all 50 states where menstruators and allies will be demanding policymakers to take two specific actions toward ending period poverty: