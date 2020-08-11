mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News

Low-Waste Fashion: How To Dye Your Clothes Using Avocado Pits & Stems

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
How To Do Your Own DIY Avocado Pit Tie Dye

Image by mbg Creative / Various, iStock

August 11, 2020 — 9:04 AM

Food waste is the pits. So in an effort to repurpose some of the 300 million avocado pits they go through annually, Chipotle is now using them to dye clothing. Three items in their new Chipotle Goods fashion line, two T-shirts and a hat, are colored with the soft pink hues of the guacamole byproduct.

Chipotle's announcement landed last week, but plant matter has a long history of being used as natural dye. Heck, until the first synthetic dye, a bright mauve shade, was discovered in Europe in the 1800s, every clothing dye was natural. Madder, native to the Mediterranean, gave fabrics a deep red blush, while in North America, indigo was cultivated for its vibrant blue hue. As for avocados, Venezuela has long grown them in abundance and extracted color from their pits.

María Elena Pombo is one artist ushering age-old plant dye practices into the modern day. She's been collecting avocado pits from nearby restaurants to dye textiles for her Brooklyn-based company, Fragmentario, for years. "I'm hearing a lot of people talk about how they think the future of fashion is wearable tech: shirts with batteries, heated jackets for hunting and running," Pombo told mbg when we visited her space in 2017. "But I think this—the return to the past—is the way of the future."

Considering that Chipotle's natural dye shirts are already sold out, it's safe to say she was spot-on about the technique becoming more popular.

How to dye clothes using avocado pits at home.

Since avocado pits are high in tannins, plant compounds that help color cling to fabric, they are one of the easiest ingredients to use for dye DIYs. You can store pits in the freezer until you're ready to use them, and chuck them into your compost pile after their color has been extracted. We caught up with Pombo to ask how people can try it out for themselves at home. Here's how it's done:

  1. Choose an article of clothing to dye. It needs to be made from natural materials, so avoid any polyester or nylon blends. Chipotle opted for organic cotton, but Pombo prefers fabrics that are less water-intensive to grow, like hemp and linen.
  2. Fill a large stainless-steel pot with distilled water, and plop in your pits. The more pits you use, the more vibrant your color will likely be. (Chipotle says it uses five pits for one T.) You can throw the avo skins in too, if you have them!
  3. Add your fabric. If you want to make a tie-dye design, use rubber bands to tie it into a bundle before placing it in the water. Placing it straight in will leave you with a more uniform color, like Chipotle's.
  4. "To achieve a long-lasting color, you'll need to dye things for several days," Pombo explains. Boil water and then simmer for several hours. Turn off, boil again, simmer again, and so on for one to two days. Refill water as it evaporates.
  5. Once you're happy with the color, wring out your garment. Wash it separately from your other clothing and hang out to dry. You just need to do this for the first wash. After that, your garment should hold on to its color nicely, especially if you don't expose it to sunshine too much. "Sun is the biggest enemy of color in surfaces," says Pombo. "Picture buildings with faded color in the Caribbean, due to the sun. That said, I'm not precious about the textiles I've dyed, and they all still hold up color well, some after more than five years."

Avocado pits aren't the only kitchen scraps that can be refashioned: Onion skins, beets, and some berries also carry beautiful hues. Here's a step-by-step guide to extracting the color from those.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Beauty

The 5 Best Trader Joe’s Skin Care Products To Snag On Your Grocery Run

Jamie Schneider
The 5 Best Trader Joe’s Skin Care Products To Snag On Your Grocery Run
Beauty

4 Hairstylist-Backed Ways To Get Gum Out Of Hair, No Scissors Needed

Jamie Schneider
4 Hairstylist-Backed Ways To Get Gum Out Of Hair, No Scissors Needed
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Functional Food

You May Need A Refresher On What "Whole Grain" Means, New Study Finds

Eliza Sullivan
You May Need A Refresher On What "Whole Grain" Means, New Study Finds
Beauty

7 Genius (And Expert-Approved) Ways To Use Conditioner & Hair Masks

Alexandra Engler
7 Genius (And Expert-Approved) Ways To Use Conditioner & Hair Masks
Home

What Rooms Your Books Should Go In, According To Feng Shui

Dana Claudat
What Rooms Your Books Should Go In, According To Feng Shui
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

Happiness vs. Satisfaction: A Psychologist On Which Is More Important

Elizabeth Della Rocca
Happiness vs. Satisfaction: A Psychologist On Which Is More Important
Functional Food

Okay, Is Canola Oil Actually That Bad For You? Nutritionists Explain

Abby Moore
Okay, Is Canola Oil Actually That Bad For You? Nutritionists Explain
Integrative Health

A New Test May Help Predict The Onset Of Type 1 Diabetes Early In Life

Eliza Sullivan
A New Test May Help Predict The Onset Of Type 1 Diabetes Early In Life
Integrative Health

New Research Finds Link Between Mental Health & Chest Pain

Abby Moore
New Research Finds Link Between Mental Health & Chest Pain
Recipes

The Key To These Tacos? Sustainably Sourced Fish (And A Fruity Salsa)

Eliza Sullivan
The Key To These Tacos? Sustainably Sourced Fish (And A Fruity Salsa)
Spirituality

Is There A 13th Zodiac Sign Now? Astrologers Set The Record Straight

Sarah Regan
Is There A 13th Zodiac Sign Now? Astrologers Set The Record Straight
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-dye-clothes-using-avocado-pits-and-stems

Your article and new folder have been saved!