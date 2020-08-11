Food waste is the pits. So in an effort to repurpose some of the 300 million avocado pits they go through annually, Chipotle is now using them to dye clothing. Three items in their new Chipotle Goods fashion line, two T-shirts and a hat, are colored with the soft pink hues of the guacamole byproduct.

Chipotle's announcement landed last week, but plant matter has a long history of being used as natural dye. Heck, until the first synthetic dye, a bright mauve shade, was discovered in Europe in the 1800s, every clothing dye was natural. Madder, native to the Mediterranean, gave fabrics a deep red blush, while in North America, indigo was cultivated for its vibrant blue hue. As for avocados, Venezuela has long grown them in abundance and extracted color from their pits.

María Elena Pombo is one artist ushering age-old plant dye practices into the modern day. She's been collecting avocado pits from nearby restaurants to dye textiles for her Brooklyn-based company, Fragmentario, for years. "I'm hearing a lot of people talk about how they think the future of fashion is wearable tech: shirts with batteries, heated jackets for hunting and running," Pombo told mbg when we visited her space in 2017. "But I think this—the return to the past—is the way of the future."

Considering that Chipotle's natural dye shirts are already sold out, it's safe to say she was spot-on about the technique becoming more popular.