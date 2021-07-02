Exactly How To Nail A "Kitten Eye" — The Cat-Eye's Subtler Little Sister

If you have liquid eyeliner on your list of life skills, I'm officially jealous. Please tell me I'm not alone when I say: No matter how steady I try to keep my hand, the line often ends up shaky and uneven (perhaps also why I tend to fail at nail art). Practice makes perfect, I know, but I usually end up just nixing the liner in the name of ease.

Until, well, now: Recently, I came across a fun hack that helps you nail that perfectly tilted wing without any grief. It's low maintenance (as low maintenance as liner can be, anyway), and the technique can actually make your eyes appear naturally wider.

Behold, the kitten eye—prepare to fall in love with this lower-lift trick.