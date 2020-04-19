Most men tend to wear their hair in a short, layered, or clipper cut, so scissors might not be the best go-to tool. Grab some clippers instead—and ask your hairdresser what “guard length” they usually do on the sides (they’ll typically give you a number or simply describe what the hair should look like when cut). As hair stylist, Clay Nielsen, assures: “Trust me, they would love to hear from you." Just be sure to compensate them for their time.

While most men wear their hair in a short, layered, or clipper cut, each style has its nuances (and those are by no means the only three cuts available to men); feel free to search for some how-to videos of a similar hair style before getting started. You might feel more at ease than if you started winging it with clippers.

And when you actually go about trimming, start at the front by the temples moving your way towards the back. Then repeat at the other side. The last tip to know when using clippers: The wrist flick. At the end of each stroke of the clipper, flick your wrist up and out. This will create a more gentle fade.