An important tip for cutting longer hair: "Have them tilt their head down to their chest," says Brook. "By tilting their head forward, you will be able to properly trim the underneath length."

Grab the bottom section of hair, clipping off the rest on the top of the head. Make sure all the hairs around the nape of the neck are combed out, then cut in a straight line, explains celebrity colorist George Papanikolas. Use that first section of hair as a guide, taking the next section out of the clip and laying it over the first before cutting. "Working with smaller sections makes it easier and reduces the chances for choppiness," Papanikolas says. Keep going until you get to the last section at the top.

For a more textured cut, try twisting the pieces of hair before trimming them. "This gives a softer and more forgiving finish to the ends," Brook mentions. An important tip, especially if this is your first go at a DIY trim: Any mistakes can easily hide within a tousled mane of hair, whereas an uneven edge can be rather glaring on a blunt cut.