Ah, the ‘70s-inspired curtain bang: They’re back, and they’re wispier than ever. While nothing new, they’ve practically exploded in popularity in the last year alone—it seems everyone and their mother is gunning for a set of face-framing drapes. “They’re very versatile and flattering to most face shapes,” says celebrity hairstylist and Biolage brand ambassador Sunnie Brook. And since the longer pieces swoop into the rest of your hair, they have quite a forgiving transition phase—a major win if you’ve ever tried your hand at growing out your fringe.

But unless you’ve got the gumption to go full-on bang, perhaps you feel a bit timid to test the waters (remember “fringe fear?”). Well, do we have the solution for you: Here, hairstylists explain how to create the beloved curtain bang—without the chop.