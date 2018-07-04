6 Ancient Cooling Practices For When It's Hot AF

Here in New York, where mbg HQ is stationed, we're in the midst of an intense heat wave as we enter the thick of summer. Whether you're in a city, the desert, seaside, or countryside, you can tap ancient cooling practices that have stood the test of time from the archives of ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine.

According to ayurveda, summer is the season of pitta. Pitta is composed of predominantly fire and water energies, and its main qualities are oily, sharp, hot, and light. "This means you must maintain a pitta-balancing diet and lifestyle in order to keep your skin, body, and mind in top shape," said Shrankhala Holecek, ayurveda expert and founder of ayurvedic-based beauty brand Uma Oils.

The summer season per ayurveda overlaps with traditional Chinese medicine philosophy—sans water. In TCM, summer is synonymous with the fire element. "It's the highest time of yang energy, which is chi or heat, which is the most catalyzing thing in our bodies," said Julie Von, licensed acupuncturist and Ph.D. But we can also experience an excess of fire energy in the summertime, especially if you're prone to overwork without much time to relax (Dr. Von is looking at you, New Yorkers).

Next time you're feeling overwhelmed, too warm, irritable, or uncomfortable and need some quick relief, turn to one (or more!) of these practices and watch as your body starts to respond: