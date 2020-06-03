For most fabrics, Maker notes you can start treating deeper stains by scraping up any caked-on bits with a cloth that's damp with water or a stain remover (that works with your material, of course). Be careful not to use too much stain remover, as it will wind up leaving a soap ring. Think about what a tissue feels like when you sneeze into it: Thats what "damp" means here.

From there, Rubinchek recommends castile soap. "It's similar to a dish soap, but it's natural, typically. It's vegetable or hemp based, not petroleum based," she says. "If you have a natural dish soap you could use that too." Since castile soap is so concentrated, you'll want to put a small dot on your stain and then give it a good scrub with a sponge or white cloth (so no color gets transferred to the couch).

See? Cleaning your couch doesn't have to be so daunting after all. With a little vacuuming, a wipe down here and there, and a good spot clean as needed, your couch can stay looking great.