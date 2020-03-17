Apple recently updated their webpage to inform users that it's OK to use a 70% rubbing alcohol wipe on the surface of your iPhone. Maker told us, "That's the best thing to do in terms of killing germs."

In case your local store has run out of disinfectant wipes, "applying rubbing alcohol on a flat-weave microfiber cloth, and running it along the screen of your phone," has the same effect.

Just because the backs of our phones don't touch our faces doesn't mean we should neglect cleaning them. To make sure every aspect of the device is clean, Maker uses "two-step disinfection" to clean both the front and back of the phone, as well as the interior and exterior of the phone's case.

According to Maker, two-step disinfection is the most effective way to disinfect any surface.