Summer may not officially kick off until late June, but with Memorial Day come and gone, we can now welcome its arrival off the record. With shelter in place orders still in effect across most of the country, it's safe to say that anyone lucky enough to have private outdoor space is going to be using a lot this season.

Before you fire up the barbecue and mix your quarantine cocktail of choice, you'll want to make sure to give your outdoor seating a good cleaning. Whether you've been storing yours inside or keeping it in the elements, it has, like us, been through a lot the last few months! Here, two green cleaning experts share best practices for getting your seating ready for the summer ahead: