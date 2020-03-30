Frequent vacuuming helps reduce the level of dust mites, which trigger asthma and allergy attacks. It also means getting rid of surface dirt on carpets before it has a chance to get ground in. A vacuum cleaner with strong suction, rotating brushes, and a HEPA filter (so the dirt and dust won't get blown back out in the exhaust) is best. Go back and forth over the same spot several times, especially in high traffic areas, to be sure you're getting everything.