How Often To Replace Your Kitchen Sponge, According To A Toxicologist

Cooking most of your food at home is great for the health of your body, less so for the health of your kitchen.

According to one now-infamous study, kitchen sink sponges in particular are packed with potentially harmful bacteria. After analyzing 14 sponges from households around Germany, researchers identified 362 different types of bacteria total. The average sponge tested had 45 billion bacteria per square centimeter, which eclipses the amount you'd find on a toilet seat. The study catapulted sponges into the danger zone, naming them one of the "biggest reservoir(s) of active bacteria in the whole house." What's more concerning is the fact that a handful of these bacteria had "pathogenic potential," meaning they can make people sick.

"Foodborne pathogens introduced into the kitchen from contaminated produce (e.g., bagged greens) or raw meat are the most likely to be found on kitchen sponges," Rhea Mehta, Ph.D., a molecular toxicologist and integrative health coach, explains. She adds that while many of these are benign, some of them can cause stomach-bug-like symptoms in certain folks.

"Though exposure to these foodborne pathogens in the home is rare, those with weaker immune systems are always at greater risk," she says.