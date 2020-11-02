Your Election Anxiety Is Valid: Here's How You Can Plan For What Happens Next

For many people, there's a lot of anxiety tied to the election ahead of us.

Anxiety can often be linked to catastrophizing: You're constantly assuming the worst is going to happen, when the worst-case scenario really isn’t that likely or likely wouldn't be as bad as you're envisioning. Anxiety can also be about control: When you're faced with the reality that you can't control what's happening around you, fear gets triggered—and is often met with advice about "learning to be OK with uncertainty."

But when it comes to elections, it's important to acknowledge that many people's lives may be actually, directly affected by the results. People's access to necessary health care, their ability to protect themselves and their communities from violence and racism, their exposure to coastal destruction and food insecurity due to insufficient climate action—all of it and more can be dramatically affected by which leaders are elected on the local and federal level.

People's lives really can be changed by elections. It's not "just in their heads," and it's not something that will be made OK by simply paying less attention to it or "being OK with uncertainty."

All to say: Your election anxiety is valid.

So when faced with the potential for real harm, what can you do?