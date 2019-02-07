Men's Testosterone Levels Are Dropping At An Alarming Rate. Here's What To Do About It

When I say the word "testosterone," you probably think about men's health. It is, after all, the main sex hormone in men, responsible for the changes that occur during puberty and then maintaining those characteristics and attributes throughout their life. And while women do have testosterone in their bodies, it's to a much lesser extent.

Over the past few decades, testosterone levels have been declining in men of all ages. In fact, a study published in JAMA showed that between 2010 and 2013, prescriptions for testosterone therapy were up by more than 50 percent. There are a lot of reasons, like ever-increasing stress levels and the obesity epidemic, for this shift, and it's something we all need to address right away. As it turns out, low testosterone can actually exacerbate symptoms that can cause low testosterone, causing a downward spiral that can affect a man's health in really negative ways. In one example, studies have linked low testosterone to elevated levels of anxiety and depression. Symptoms and concerns of low testosterone include low libido, weight gain or inability to lose weight, erectile dysfunction, decreased energy, and increased stress levels.

Fortunately, there are many ways natural medicine and lifestyle changes can be individualized to boost testosterone and improve overall health. The following lifestyle changes boost testosterone in the body by optimizing the health of all organ systems to make and metabolize it as needed: