We're giving you a chance to win a six-month subscription to our pioneering sleep supplement, magnesium+. Click here to enter your details. You'll be automatically subscribed to the mbg newsletter and entered into the drawing for a chance to win. Deep, restorative sleep awaits!

Some mornings you might find yourself waking up feeling energized and ready to tackle the day. Others, not so much. If grogginess has got you down, there could be a handful of reasons for it: Sleep inertia, poor sleep quality, and an inconsistent schedule can all us feeling less than our best in the mornings.

Before you go ahead and grab your third cup of coffee, check out these expert tips on how to beat occasional grogginess without caffeine.