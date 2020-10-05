A Sleep Specialist's Top 3 Tips For Infusing Life Into Groggy Mornings

If your mornings are a haphazard combination of brain fog, caffeine, and the snooze button, it's easy to think that grogginess just comes with the territory of being a human being—something that can be begrudgingly accepted but never entirely fixed. Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist who specializes in sleep and sleep disorders, says otherwise.

Breus believes that even the sleepiest of folks can train themselves to be more alert in the mornings by tuning into their sleep type and keeping up with relatively simple habits. Here are his top tips for a better wake-up: