6 MUA Tips For Applying Mascara On Bottom Lashes — No Smudges Or Clumps
With mascara, people tend to fall into two camps: You either swear by a bit of product on those bottom wisps, or you consider bottom-lash mascara a big no. It's a hotly debated matter among beauty experts, too: Some wholeheartedly believe it can accentuate dark circles and fine lines (especially when there's fallout involved); others say a bit of mascara on the bottom lashes helps frame the eye and make it appear even more doll-like.
As with all other beauty disputes, it's a tossup: Ultimately, it's up to you to decide which route to take, as makeup is entirely personal. But if you are a bottom-mascara wearer and the former point gives you pause, you can follow some easy techniques to make sure your lashes look full and spidery—never clumped or raccoon-like.
How to correctly apply mascara on bottom lashes.
Below, tips from the pros for those little wisps:
- Don't re-dip your wand: "For bottom lashes, I always apply from the same wand as used on the upper lashes, without redipping," notes makeup artist Jenny Patinkin. "This prevents clumping and makes it easy to layer if you are looking for a more dramatic effect."
- Apply concealer after: Alexandra Compton, makeup artist and product development manager at clean beauty retailer Credo, chooses to apply concealer after stashing the mascara wand. "Concealer acts as an eraser, and it's easy to sweep away any mistakes after application," she notes. Especially for those tiny flecks of dried mascara you might not notice in the moment, as it's those bits that tend to create a shadowed effect.
- Apply mascara on your bottom lashes first: A personal tip of mine when I want to up the intensity: I'll coat the bottom lashes before moving on to the top flutters. See, when applying mascara on the bottom, many people look up at the ceiling before wiggling on product. And if you already have mascara on those top lashes, you might transfer some product to the top of your brow bone (especially if you don't wait for the coat to completely dry). Do the bottom lashes first, and you won't have to clean up those dots later on.
- Hold a tissue under your lashes: Or, to avoid fallout, "You can try holding a tissue just under your bottom lash line during application to prevent the wand from touching the skin," says Compton. That way, you won't have to go in with makeup remover and a cotton swab and clean up the messy bits.
- Switch up your mascara: Some experts recommend wielding your mascara wand at a vertical angle, wiggling on product with the very tip of the brush. However, you want to choose your wand wisely: "The tips can get clumpy easily, so I opt for a mascara wand that is a comb versus a fluffy fiber brush," says Compton. A comb (like this dual-sided number) has longer bristles to help separate the lashes, which is key for achieving a doll-like look.
- Use a dry spoolie to clean up fallout: If you find dried mascara under your lash line throughout the day, Compton recommends keeping a dry, clean spoolie for on-the-go. With the tip of the wand, you can flick away any dried bits of mascara—no remover necessary.
The takeaway.
Bottom-lash mascara, whether you swear by it or not, is pretty easy to stuff up. It takes sheer precision to enhance those tiny wisps, so a little help on the technique front is always welcome. If you do decide to don mascara on your bottom lashes, mind these tips to combat fallout and clumps.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.