With mascara, people tend to fall into two camps: You either swear by a bit of product on those bottom wisps, or you consider bottom-lash mascara a big no. It's a hotly debated matter among beauty experts, too: Some wholeheartedly believe it can accentuate dark circles and fine lines (especially when there's fallout involved); others say a bit of mascara on the bottom lashes helps frame the eye and make it appear even more doll-like.

As with all other beauty disputes, it's a tossup: Ultimately, it's up to you to decide which route to take, as makeup is entirely personal. But if you are a bottom-mascara wearer and the former point gives you pause, you can follow some easy techniques to make sure your lashes look full and spidery—never clumped or raccoon-like.