Shedding skin is no fun, regardless of the reason (sunburns, general dryness, et al). And when it’s on your face? It adds another layer of frustration: Not only does peeling skin feel itchy and uncomfortable, but it can also make your makeup experience, well, less than enjoyable. Who wants to apply an airy foundation, only to have it flake off mid-sweep? Not you, we’d assume.

Of course, you can always avoid makeup altogether while your skin barrier heals—the best lesson for peeling skin is to focus all your energy on moisture, anyway. But for those who want to achieve an immaculate face beat, nary a flake in sight, we’ve got you covered, too. Here, we tapped experts for their tips.