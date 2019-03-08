When it comes to removing unwanted, rough, and callused skin from your feet, foot-peel masks are an increasingly popular option, thanks in large part to the Baby Foot craze that first swept the internet in 2016. And while Baby Foot might be the most well-known foot peel out there, it's far from the only one.

So, what are the benefits? For one, foot-peel masks might be safer than old-school callus-removal methods. According to the American Podiatric Medical Association, using a foot file or foot razor to remove dead skin and calluses can lead to permanent damage and infection. The results of a foot-peel mask may also last longer and cause less physical discomfort.

Foot peel masks are also a convenient at-home option and typically pretty inexpensive. "They're an affordable and easy alternative for patients who want smooth, soft feet and can't get to the salon for a pedicure," says Lisa Airan, M.D., a dermatologist specializing in natural, high-tech skin care. "You wear foot masks for 20 minutes [and up to an hour] to achieve soft skin with no downtime."