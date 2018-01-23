How This Wellness Expert Keeps Her Family Flu-Free

I’m mom to a 2-year-old and am currently pregnant with my second child (another girl), who is expected to arrive this May. With everything you have to avoid during pregnancy (read: caffeine, deli meat, vino), it really makes you aware of what’s safe and what’s not. I’m always looking for natural healing remedies for both my child and myself. During my first pregnancy, I dove headfirst looking for natural ways to treat all my health woes, and this continued after my daughter was born. After everything I learned, I only wanted to use all-natural products if she caught a cold or cough.

Reading labels and ingredients on food products is pretty commonplace now; however, reading them on OTC health products is not. It’s become really important to me to investigate all of my products (not just our food) so I know exactly what we’re putting into our bodies. As soon as I started looking into more than just our food products (skin care, OTC meds, remedies), I was shocked at how many harmful ingredients I found.

That’s when I decided that if someone in my family got sick, I would rely on powerful healing agents that were natural and also safe. I discovered Maty’s Healthy Products and have never looked back. I’ve become so passionate about this topic that I want everyone to experience the power of pure, all-natural, and organic alternatives to traditional over-the-counter medicines. It’s just so important to recognize every ingredient when you’re putting something in or on your body, let alone that of your little ones.