How The 3 "Bombshell" Stars Stay Healthy (Spoiler: It's All Very Doable)

As a mother of four with a bustling career, Kidman is a busy woman. One essential thing that she prioritizes when it comes to wellness is mental health. She says in an interview, "My father was a psychologist, and he would always say, you're responsible for your emotional health, so each individual can make choices that make them feel better and behave in a better way—and we choose how we manage that."

Kidman also cites essential oils as a way to ease symptoms whenever she's feeling unwell, or just as a boost on a typical day. "I use aromatherapy in my everyday life," Kidman says. "I'll add essential oils to the bath: eucalyptus if I'm not feeling well or lavender, bergamot, or jasmine—I love a good scent."

When it comes to skin care, Kidman is never afraid to slather on all the sunscreen she can. "When I was a kid, I wore straight zinc to the beach—and would get made fun of," she says. "Now I use sunscreen even while filming."

Another important part of how the actress stays mentally and physically well is by getting in as much sleep whenever she can—she mentions using an app to help track her patterns.