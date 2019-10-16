How Sephora Became the Unlikely Leader of Clean Beauty

The interest makes sense: The clean space has massive growth and momentum in its own right. Natural products had more than $1.5 billion in sales in 2017, according to Nielsen. Grand View Research notes in a report that the organic beauty category will reach nearly $25 billion by 2025 globally. Tapping into this market is just good business.

Of course, there were and are many clean retailers already—amassing a base in their own right. There's Credo Beauty, who now has nine brick-and-mortar stores across the country, with another on the way and possibly more down the line. Whole Foods Market's reps said earlier this year that they intend to make the grocery chain a clean beauty destination. Just this month, a brand-new online retailer named NakedPoppy launched. These tend to be more selective or strict with their offerings: For example, Credo's list is considered one of the most robust in the industry and painstakingly details every ingredient and why it's avoided in their products. NakedPoppy has an in-house clean ingredient expert to personally evaluate each and every ingredient that goes into every product listed on their site. Whole Foods Market bans over 100 ingredients in their personal and body care products.

So how are they dealing with the newfound competition? "We think it is an incredibly positive direction to see mass retail committing to putting safer products on their shelves. When these companies identify chemicals of concern and raise awareness with the kind of reach that they have, it further pushes contract manufacturers to start formulating with better ingredients, and it pushes big brands to start making changes," says Annie Jackson, Credo co-founder and COO. "It also raises awareness in customers' eyes—they know there are better options out there without sacrificing. We knew eventually this would become a way of life versus a trend."

Ultimately, there's still a major difference between mass-market clean and these clean-only retailers: the value placement. Clean-only retailers are often mission-driven; they have a point of view, and all their decisions are made through this lens. They can, and do, make a judgment call. "Clean beauty is why we exist, so it shapes everything from our stores, our staff, our website, and the way we interact with our customers," says Jackson. "It's a belief in a holistic vision for what beauty is: looking good and feeling good."

Sephora, on the other hand, offers their clean products as simply another alternative to their many, many others. It's an acknowledgment of something that was no longer ignorable, not necessarily an endorsement. "We just want to make our site and stores easy to shop," says Deily. "We are certainly not making a judgment on whether clean is better or not. We just wanted our consumers to know that, first, the products are there. And second, make sure they don't have to do all the research by themselves."

But, just perhaps, this approach is what made it so enticing and accessible for the mass market. It showed that you can do clean and not-so-clean side-by-side—without one negating the other. After all, I think that's how many of us live our lives: Eat organic and fast food. Do yoga and also spend all day on the sofa if the occasion calls for it. Practice mindfulness and mindlessly scroll social media. Well-being isn't black and white.