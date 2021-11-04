 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Eating *This* Every Day Can Seriously Boost Your Brain Health
|
Expert Reviewed Eating *This* Every Day Can Seriously Boost Your Brain Health

Eating *This* Every Day Can Seriously Boost Your Brain Health

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Eating *This* For Lunch Can Seriously Boost Your Brain Health

Image by Nadine Primeau / Unsplash

November 4, 2021 — 10:18 AM

Of all the foods you can eat to support a healthy brain, tons of nutrient-dense veggies fit the bill: broccoli, kale, spinach, and the list goes on. And according to nutrition and physiology expert Simon Hill, incorporating them all into your daily meals can seriously fuel your brainpower. In fact, he makes the case for a daily salad on the mindbodygreen podcast, with some pretty promising science backing it up.

Below, Hill explains how daily salads can keep your brain sharp, and, of course, shares some nutritious recipe inspiration.

The benefits of a daily salad for brain health. 

Essentially, the brain-supporting benefits of salads are thanks to carotenoids, particularly lutein and beta-carotene (a form of vitamin A), which are found in dark, leafy greens. Hill references a study conducted by Chicago's Rush University Medical Center: According to the research, out of 960 participants, those who ate at least one serving of leafy green vegetables per day had brains that were operating 11 years younger than they actually were, compared to those who rarely ate those greens. The researchers propose it’s the high content of antioxidants (like lutein, beta-carotene, and alpha-tocopherol [aka, vitamin E]) that makes these greens so brain-healthy. 

"That is a strong case for a daily salad," says Hill. In terms of which greens to fill your salad bowl, Hill is partial to spinach (which is also high in other brain-supporting nutrients, like vitamin K and folate), arugula (a cruciferous vegetable that contains the phytonutrient antioxidant sulforaphane), and collard greens (which are rich in fiber, calcium, folate, and a host of vitamins); but you can choose any dark, leafy base you please. We’ve listed the benefits of 16 healthy greens here, if you’d like to browse. 

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

31 powerhouse ingredients in just 1 tablespoon*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(35)
organic veggies+

And if you want to level up your daily bowl, feel free to sprinkle on a veggies powder—like mbg's organic veggies+—to sneak even more dark, leafy green ingredients into the meal. In addition to those brain-healthy superstars (broccoli, spinach, kale, and cabbage to be specific), our specific blend is USDA certified organic and packed with hard-to-find organic sea vegetables, like kelp and chlorella, as well as organic berries, herbs, prebiotic fiber, and more. The blend delivers a good source of fiber in each tablespoon and supports detoxification and healthy blood sugar levels.* It truly elevates any recipe—it’s like the cherry (literally, organic veggies+ features organic acerola cherry) on top of a dense, brain-healthy salad.* 

As for other fun toppings, Hill makes a case for some healthy fats: "We know that lutein is fat-soluble," he says. "So when you're having that salad, some olive oil, avocado, or nuts and seeds on it is going to help you absorb those carotenoids." Nuts and seeds also give the salad some texture (who doesn’t love a good crunch?), and a glug of olive or avocado oil makes a pretty stellar dressing base, if you ask us. 

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

According to Hill, eating a dark, leafy green salad every day can help fuel your brain and keep it sharp. Plus, there are tons of ways to customize your own brain-healthy bowl: Check out these tips to upgrade your greens.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
organic veggies+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(35)
organic veggies+

organic veggies+

31 powerhouse ingredients in just 1 tablespoon*

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

31 powerhouse ingredients in just 1 tablespoon*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(35)
organic veggies+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

5 Different Types Of Rest You Didn’t Know You Needed—Beyond Just Sleep

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
5 Different Types Of Rest You Didn’t Know You Needed—Beyond Just Sleep
Mental Health

I’m A Biohacking Expert: Here’s My Go-To Tip For Tackling Stress

Siim Land
I’m A Biohacking Expert: Here’s My Go-To Tip For Tackling Stress
Functional Food

The Mistake This PhD & Spice Expert Wants You To Stop Making With Ginger

Eliza Sullivan
The Mistake This PhD & Spice Expert Wants You To Stop Making With Ginger
Beauty

The One Foundation Trick This Makeup Artist Wants You To Avoid

Jamie Schneider
The One Foundation Trick This Makeup Artist Wants You To Avoid
Home

9 Expert-Backed Items To Ease The Winter Transition (Daylight Saving Is Ending)

Sarah Regan
9 Expert-Backed Items To Ease The Winter Transition (Daylight Saving Is Ending)
Climate Change

What Is Vegan "Leather" — And Is It More Sustainable Than The Real Deal?

Emma Loewe
What Is Vegan "Leather" — And Is It More Sustainable Than The Real Deal?
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The Best Time Of Day To Take A Multivitamin Might Not Be When You Think

Korin Miller
The Best Time Of Day To Take A Multivitamin Might Not Be When You Think
Integrative Health

9 Fast & Effective Ways To Warm Up Instantly When You're Cold

Sarah Regan
9 Fast & Effective Ways To Warm Up Instantly When You're Cold
Integrative Health

7 Incredible Things That Happen When You Start Taking A Quality Multivitamin*

Josey Murray
7 Incredible Things That Happen When You Start Taking A Quality Multivitamin*
Spirituality

This Tarot Card Represents The Perfect Balance Of Wisdom & Stability

Sarah Regan
This Tarot Card Represents The Perfect Balance Of Wisdom & Stability
Personal Growth

Do You Have "Control Issues" In Your Relationships? This Might Be Why

Sarah Regan
Do You Have "Control Issues" In Your Relationships? This Might Be Why
Personal Growth

13 Habits For Building Confidence & Creating The Life You Really Want

Stephanie Catahan
13 Habits For Building Confidence & Creating The Life You Really Want
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-salad-per-day-can-support-brain-health-from-nutritionist
organic veggies+

Your article and new folder have been saved!