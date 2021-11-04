Essentially, the brain-supporting benefits of salads are thanks to carotenoids, particularly lutein and beta-carotene (a form of vitamin A), which are found in dark, leafy greens. Hill references a study conducted by Chicago's Rush University Medical Center: According to the research, out of 960 participants, those who ate at least one serving of leafy green vegetables per day had brains that were operating 11 years younger than they actually were, compared to those who rarely ate those greens. The researchers propose it’s the high content of antioxidants (like lutein, beta-carotene, and alpha-tocopherol [aka, vitamin E]) that makes these greens so brain-healthy.

"That is a strong case for a daily salad," says Hill. In terms of which greens to fill your salad bowl, Hill is partial to spinach (which is also high in other brain-supporting nutrients, like vitamin K and folate), arugula (a cruciferous vegetable that contains the phytonutrient antioxidant sulforaphane), and collard greens (which are rich in fiber, calcium, folate, and a host of vitamins); but you can choose any dark, leafy base you please. We’ve listed the benefits of 16 healthy greens here, if you’d like to browse.