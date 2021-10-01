mindbodygreen

Beauty
Nicole Kidman Uses This Bedtime Trick To Wake Up With Lush, Tangle-Free Curls 

Nicole Kidman Uses This Bedtime Trick To Wake Up With Lush, Tangle-Free Curls 

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Nicole Kidman

Image by mbg Creative

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 1, 2021 — 11:33 AM

We'll wager you, too, have woken up with bedhead at some point. Unless you have the magical ability to fall and stay asleep peacefully on your back, chances are you doze off with your face smashed into the pillow, perhaps tossing and turning throughout the night—which does a number on your hair (your skin, too, but you can read about that here). 

As a result, you may experience tangles, frizz, and splits, especially if you go to bed with damp hair; in some cases, you can even experience buildup from a grimy or sweaty pillowcase (gross, but true). And on a pure styling note, tousling the strands can create unfortunate bends and snags, which you may find only salvageable with hot tools or opting for an updo. 

Award-winning actor and producer Nicole Kidman—known for her gorgeous mane of defined, natural ringlets—has a trick to keep her slumber from messing with her 'do. As she shares in a "Go To Bed With Me" video with Harper's Bazaar, all it takes is a little hair oil and a go-to bedtime style.  

How Kidman styles her hair before bed. 

How you style your hair before bed ultimately depends on your hair type and styling goals (i.e., those with coily hair hoping to avoid knots might have a very different plan of action than those with loose waves gunning for definition). As for Kidman, she finds tangle-free success with a single tail braid: After sliding Philip B's Rejuvenating Oil through her strands, she gathers her hair into a quick three-strand plait. "It just makes me feel like I can sleep without it getting knotted," she says. 

In fact, hairstylists routinely recommend braided styles in situations where you put stress on the hair, like working out (or in this case, tossing and turning in bed). Whether you opt for a simple three-strand tail like Kidman, weave your strands into a French, or tie your natural hair into a two- or three-strand twist, the braids will keep your locks secure without applying too much tension. Just don't pull too tightly when you style to minimize breakage at the hairline. 

Or if you have a straighter strand pattern and are looking to tousle up the texture, sleeping in braids can also offer defined, heatless curls. "When the braids are taken out, it will give you a nice wavy texture," hairstylist at Spoke&Weal Clay Nielsen previously told mbg.

Advertisement

Other ways to ensure healthy hair while you sleep. 

As mentioned, specific sleeping styles vary depending on your individual hair texture. However! You can take advantage of a couple of bedtime hacks for healthy hair in general. 

Apply a leave-in conditioner or mask. 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+

Kidman prefers a hair oil for her curls, but you can also spritz a leave-in conditioner to protect the strands from physical damage. (Find our favorites here.) They also can prevent tangling overnight, as the emollients and oils in the formula give your tresses more slip. If you have particularly dry hair, you can even apply a sleeping mask to add extra moisture—just gather it into a shower cap or bonnet before bed to avoid making a mess of your pillow. 

Advertisement

Use silk or satin sleeping products. 

"Sleep with a silk or satin pillowcase, headscarf, or cap, which allows hair to slide as you toss and turn while sleeping. Unlike cotton, silk and satin prevent friction (which leads to hair pulling, tugging, stretching, breaking, and tangling), and these smooth fabrics help retain the hair's natural oils," says hairstylist Miko Branch, co-founder of hair care brand Miss Jessie's Original. This is especially important for curls, which are more fragile and prone to damage and frizz. Check out our favorite options here

The takeaway. 

For Kidman, a single tail braid helps her keep her curls from tangling overnight. You may rely on a different style (and that's OK!), but everyone's strands can benefit from some pre-bedtime TLC. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Home

These 3 Kitchen Scraps Double As Food For Your Garden Plants

Emma Loewe
These 3 Kitchen Scraps Double As Food For Your Garden Plants
Beauty

We Know That Collagen Supplements Help The Skin — But What's The Deal With Hair?

Andrea Jordan
We Know That Collagen Supplements Help The Skin — But What's The Deal With Hair?
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Functional Food

6 RD-Approved Fall Foods To Help Keep Your Summer Glow

Eliza Sullivan
6 RD-Approved Fall Foods To Help Keep Your Summer Glow
Personal Growth

New Research Finds The Secret To Striking Up Conversations With Strangers

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds The Secret To Striking Up Conversations With Strangers
Off-the-Grid

We'd Move Off-Grid For This Cabin Tucked In The Canadian Woods

Emma Loewe
We'd Move Off-Grid For This Cabin Tucked In The Canadian Woods
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

The One Ingredient A Neurohacker Adds To Coffee To Boost Its Brain Benefits

Sarah Regan
The One Ingredient A Neurohacker Adds To Coffee To Boost Its Brain Benefits
Integrative Health

Is There A Best Time Of Day To Take CBD? Experts Debate

Sarah Regan
Is There A Best Time Of Day To Take CBD? Experts Debate
Mental Health

I'm A Neuroscientist: These Are The Habits I Swear By To Ease Everyday Anxiety

Jason Wachob
I'm A Neuroscientist: These Are The Habits I Swear By To Ease Everyday Anxiety
Integrative Health

How To Get Your Sleep Schedule On Track (And Why You Really Need To)

Sarah Regan
How To Get Your Sleep Schedule On Track (And Why You Really Need To)
Routines

Feeling Overwhelmed? Try This 15-Minute Yoga Routine To Calm Your Body & Mind

Kristine Thomason
Feeling Overwhelmed? Try This 15-Minute Yoga Routine To Calm Your Body & Mind
Personal Growth

A Clinical Psychologist's Top Tip For Boosting Self-Esteem

Sarah Regan
A Clinical Psychologist's Top Tip For Boosting Self-Esteem
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-nicole-kidman-styles-her-hair-before-bed-for-zero-tangles

Your article and new folder have been saved!