This Supplement Is A Gut Health Powerhouse & Most People Don't Get Enough Of It
Tailoring your diet to support gut health? One of the easiest adjustments you can make is prioritizing fiber within your eating habits. While there are a range of different variations particularly under the umbrella of fermentable fiber, a new study has revealed that a personalized approach to fiber supplementation may behoove you.
According to the National Academies, our daily fiber needs fall between 21 and 38 grams, but the sad reality is that only about 5% of the population is estimated to be getting enough fiber in their daily diet. Therefore, adding a supplement can make quite the difference when it comes to a healthy and happy gut.
What the study found.
In a rigorous clinical trial published in Microbiome, researchers looked at the gut microbes of participants who were fed three different types of prebiotic fiber supplements (inulin, dextrin, and galactooligosaccharides) across three, week-long periods, in different orders.
The results revealed that in people who entered into the study consuming the least amount of fiber, their gut health displayed the most noticeable benefit from supplementation of this carbohydrate. Conversely, those who already consumed ample fiber experienced less significant changes within the gut.
These findings were novel because in those who were initially consuming the least amount of fiber, it didn’t so much matter what kind of fiber was in their supplement—it more so mattered that they were getting more of this nutrient to begin with. Essentially, your gut will largely benefit from a fiber supplement if you're not getting enough to begin with, but how responsive you are can be predicted by your diet and the baseline concentrations of short-chain fatty acids in your stool. These are produced by beneficial bacteria in the gut and have a supportive and protective role for gastrointestinal health and function.
Bottom line? How much fiber you’re currently consuming and the overall quality of your diet or baseline of your health is going to determine how effective taking a fiber supplement will be. That being said, if you’re already consuming a diet filled with fiber, keep up the good work—although most people are not!
How to get more fiber into your diet.
Of course, eating fibrous foods such as beans, whole grains, and cruciferous vegetables is an easy way to increase your daily intake, but if you’re looking for a hack to instantly elevate the nutritional value of nearly any meal, mbg’s organic veggies+ is the way to go. A great-tasting greens powder with a range of powerhouse ingredients such as organic leafy greens and sea vegetables, this supplement also contains prebiotic fiber, making every tablespoon a good source of fiber.
In need of some inspo for how to integrate greens into your routine? Try adding a serving into a berry smoothie, mixing it into your salad dressing, or even hiding it in TikTok's viral cowboy caviar recipe—the options are really endless.
The takeaway.
It's no secret that fiber is an essential part of any healthy and balanced diet, and the good news is that if you're not presently consuming enough it it, it's never too late to start. In fact, whether you're getting fiber from organic veggies+ or any other method of supplementation, your gut will thank you.
Keeping your gut microbiome happy and supporting healthy digestion, taking a fiber supplement each day (regardless of the kind )will do your body a world of good.
