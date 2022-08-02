 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

News
 This Supplement Is A Gut Health Powerhouse & Most People Don't Get Enough Of It

 This Supplement Is A Gut Health Powerhouse & Most People Don't Get Enough Of It

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
This Supplement Is A Gut Health Powerhouse — Most People Don't Get Enough Of It

Image by PeopleImages / iStock

August 2, 2022 — 23:39 PM

Tailoring your diet to support gut health? One of the easiest adjustments you can make is prioritizing fiber within your eating habits. While there are a range of different variations particularly under the umbrella of fermentable fiber, a new study has revealed that a personalized approach to fiber supplementation may behoove you.

According to the National Academies, our daily fiber needs fall between 21 and 38 grams, but the sad reality is that only about 5% of the population is estimated to be getting enough fiber in their daily diet. Therefore, adding a supplement can make quite the difference when it comes to a healthy and happy gut.

What the study found.

In a rigorous clinical trial published in Microbiome, researchers looked at the gut microbes of participants who were fed three different types of prebiotic fiber supplements (inulin, dextrin, and galactooligosaccharides) across three, week-long periods, in different orders.

The results revealed that in people who entered into the study consuming the least amount of fiber, their gut health displayed the most noticeable benefit from supplementation of this carbohydrate. Conversely, those who already consumed ample fiber experienced less significant changes within the gut.

These findings were novel because in those who were initially consuming the least amount of fiber, it didn’t so much matter what kind of fiber was in their supplement—it more so mattered that they were getting more of this nutrient to begin with. Essentially, your gut will largely benefit from a fiber supplement if you're not getting enough to begin with, but how responsive you are can be predicted by your diet and the baseline concentrations of short-chain fatty acids in your stool. These are produced by beneficial bacteria in the gut and have a supportive and protective role for gastrointestinal health and function.

Bottom line? How much fiber you’re currently consuming and the overall quality of your diet or baseline of your health is going to determine how effective taking a fiber supplement will be. That being said, if you’re already consuming a diet filled with fiber, keep up the good work—although most people are not!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to get more fiber into your diet.

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(63)
organic veggies+

Of course, eating fibrous foods such as beans, whole grains, and cruciferous vegetables is an easy way to increase your daily intake, but if you’re looking for a hack to instantly elevate the nutritional value of nearly any meal, mbg’s organic veggies+ is the way to go. A great-tasting greens powder with a range of powerhouse ingredients such as organic leafy greens and sea vegetables, this supplement also contains prebiotic fiber, making every tablespoon a good source of fiber.

In need of some inspo for how to integrate greens into your routine? Try adding a serving into a berry smoothie, mixing it into your salad dressing, or even hiding it in TikTok's viral cowboy caviar recipe—the options are really endless.

The takeaway.

It's no secret that fiber is an essential part of any healthy and balanced diet, and the good news is that if you're not presently consuming enough it it, it's never too late to start. In fact, whether you're getting fiber from organic veggies+ or any other method of supplementation, your gut will thank you.

Keeping your gut microbiome happy and supporting healthy digestion, taking a fiber supplement each day (regardless of the kind )will do your body a world of good.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
organic veggies+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(63)
organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(63)
organic veggies+
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

5 Psychologist-Approved Tips For Making Mealtimes Benefit Your Mental Health

Edith Eger, Ph.D.
5 Psychologist-Approved Tips For Making Mealtimes Benefit Your Mental Health
Functional Food

This Is The Best Olive Oil For Cooking According To A Brain Health Expert

Hannah Frye
This Is The Best Olive Oil For Cooking According To A Brain Health Expert
Beauty

This Powerhouse Ingredient Leaves Skin Hydrated — But Not Sticky

Hannah Frye
This Powerhouse Ingredient Leaves Skin Hydrated — But Not Sticky
Beauty

What We're Getting Wrong About Preservatives In Beauty, From A Cosmetic Chemist

Alexandra Engler
What We're Getting Wrong About Preservatives In Beauty, From A Cosmetic Chemist
Spirituality

Don't Ignore This Sneaky Sign You're Going Through A Spiritual Awakening

Sarah Regan
Don't Ignore This Sneaky Sign You're Going Through A Spiritual Awakening
Recipes

This Gut-Supporting Beverage Is Ridiculously Easy To Make — Here's How

Merrell Readman
This Gut-Supporting Beverage Is Ridiculously Easy To Make — Here's How
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The Supplement A Nutrition PhD Takes For Longevity & Brain Health*

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
The Supplement A Nutrition PhD Takes For Longevity & Brain Health*
Off-the-Grid

Why We All Need To Think About Our Funerals—For The Sake Of The Planet

Emma Loewe
Why We All Need To Think About Our Funerals—For The Sake Of The Planet
Integrative Health

I Was Working At An Unfulfilling Job — Here's How I Manifested My Dream Career

Sarah Regan
I Was Working At An Unfulfilling Job — Here's How I Manifested My Dream Career
Home

The 7 Best Beds That Are Actually Long Enough For Tall People

Jack Byram
The 7 Best Beds That Are Actually Long Enough For Tall People
Beauty

Dermatologists Say This Vitamin Is Key For Skin Health During Summer

Hannah Frye
Dermatologists Say This Vitamin Is Key For Skin Health During Summer
Functional Food

The Surprising Fruit That May Be The Culprit For A Spike In Blood Sugar

Merrell Readman
The Surprising Fruit That May Be The Culprit For A Spike In Blood Sugar
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-much-fiber-youre-consuming-may-impact-supplementation
organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
organic veggies+

Your article and new folder have been saved!