In short, it really depends on a few factors, including the health issue you're dealing with, your own personal biology, and the type of probiotic you're taking. mindbodygreen's probiotic+, for example, features four types of probiotic strains, strategically targeted at supporting overall gut health and managing digestive discomfort.* Plus, one of the strains improves whole-gut transit time and reduces gastrointestinal symptoms such as constipation, bloating, and nausea.*

Based on research, you should generally expect to notice some impact from probiotics within two weeks, with further benefits after six weeks.* But, again, those results can vary from person to person. While consulting the science is certainly helpful for predicting efficacy—we also value input from mbg reviewers who have tried our product firsthand. Here, 14 individuals share their own experience with probiotic+, and share just how long it took for the supplement to take effect.