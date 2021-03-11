Zoom Fatigue Is Real—Especially For Introverts: 6 Ways To Recharge
You've spent another day at your desk dealing with anxious clients, customers, and colleagues face-to-face... on camera. As you take a deep breath, like the air draining from a tire, you feel your energy gradually depleting.
Most people who have worked from home through the pandemic (especially introverts) have probably felt this way at one point or another. And that's totally understandable: Nobody can expect to be “on” 100% of the time. We need time to ourselves to restore our energy before jumping back into the stress of everyday life and work.
This means that taking moments to recharge and unplug after a day of video meetings is essential in maintaining a healthy work-life balance and improving your overall quality of life. Here are six quick and easy ways introverted, zoom-fatigued folks can find some peace and tranquility.
1. Walk over to the window.
Spending some alone time looking at the world through your window with a cup of coffee or tea can be therapeutic. This quiet reset can also conjure up daydreams of future travels or novel activities.
2. Express yourself.
Channeling your creative energy will allow you to remain in the flow, be more present, and focus less on all the things that can go wrong at work. Fashioning something that’s colorful, musical, or theatrical can also be a rewarding change of pace on monotonous days.
You don’t have to set out to create a masterpiece to benefit from the quiet and imaginative process of artistic expression. There are now online classes in art, crafts, music, theater, creative writing, etc. available for anyone, regardless of skill level. There's no need to put off testing your creative talents until retirement or the end of the pandemic. Reap the benefits of taking a creative mental vacation now.
3. Exercise.
You knew this would be on the list! Moving your body triggers a chemical reaction that leads to feelings of contentment and renewed energy. Whether you enjoy vigorous exertion or a less intense routine like walking, exercising in some form can release tension and keep you in a positive mind and spirit.
4. If you have a car, take advantage of it.
After an especially draining day, your car can be a source of respite. Take a drive to a quiet, natural area to lose yourself in the scent of the trees, feel soothed by rippling waters, or enjoy mountains majesty. You may also find it relaxing to turn on your favorite music and tour your own neighborhood without a destination in mind.
5. End every workday with a short mindfulness practice.
After you shut your computer, take a few minutes to meditate. Read in a quiet space to transport yourself out of the mundane and into a place of healing. Express your thoughts and feelings in writing, without needing to talk them through or justify them to others. Or, simply sit for a short period and do absolutely nothing.
6. Unplug.
Introverts in particular can run the risk of overextending themselves and working long hours. since they tend to prefer communicating behind the scenes using technology. If you're more introverted, you may have a natural aversion to confronting challenges head-on at the time they emerge and instead may find yourself using texts or email to resolve issues after work hours. Make a commitment to turn off your computer and cell phone before dinner or early in the evening.
Working can be an energizing and powerful way for introverts to express their talents, display skills, and make an impact. But we can't allow video calls to control our existence and deplete our energy, or we'll miss out on all the fascinating things that life has to offer—even during a pandemic.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.