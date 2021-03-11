You've spent another day at your desk dealing with anxious clients, customers, and colleagues face-to-face... on camera. As you take a deep breath, like the air draining from a tire, you feel your energy gradually depleting.

Most people who have worked from home through the pandemic (especially introverts) have probably felt this way at one point or another. And that's totally understandable: Nobody can expect to be “on” 100% of the time. We need time to ourselves to restore our energy before jumping back into the stress of everyday life and work.

This means that taking moments to recharge and unplug after a day of video meetings is essential in maintaining a healthy work-life balance and improving your overall quality of life. Here are six quick and easy ways introverted, zoom-fatigued folks can find some peace and tranquility.