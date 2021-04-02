The product's hemp extracts are full-spectrum, meaning they contain a variety of types of beneficial plant compounds called cannabinoids, the most well-known and well-researched being CBD.

So what's this got to do with mood? In animal studies, CBD has been shown to ease anxiousness, thanks to the way it interacts with certain neuroreceptors.*

In human trials, it shows promise in steadying stress levels and improving outlook too.* In one 2011 double-blind study, participants who suffered from social anxiety disorder were given either CBD or a placebo right before a public speaking test. The placebo group presented higher anxiety, cognitive impairment, and discomfort than the CBD group.*

Research on how CBD affects the brain found that it seems to increase the activity in the brain region that mediates stress.*

There's still a lot we don't know about how CBD and other cannabinoids in hemp can alter our outlook. Since hemp products are very low in THC (the cannabinoid in marijuana that makes people feel "high"), their effect on the brain is likely gradual, and their impact is in part mediated by the way they interact with our body's peripheral nervous system.*

Whatever the mechanisms, hemp and the other ingredients in hemp multi+—vitamin D, hops, rosemary, black cumin seed, clove, and black pepper—do seem to bring on the calm, and they work better together.*

"When I started taking it, I found myself a little bit more at ease and peaceful after a busy day, when typically I'd be carrying a lot of tension,*" personalized medicine doctor Molly Maloof, M.D., writes of her experience with the product. "Overall, I noticed a general lessening of minor annoyances and stress.*"

Another hemp multi+ devotee, Samantha Schwartz, says that it's changed the way her body reacts to stressful thoughts and circumstances. "The big difference is that now my anxious thoughts, while still lingering, don't cause me to have a physical or mental response," she writes.