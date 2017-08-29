When Massy had her daughter, Indira, in February of this year, she was faced with new challenges that she didn't see coming—she didn't have the physical energy to exercise. "It was quite a challenge trying to manage feeding times, diaper changes, and her sleep schedule, all while trying to add in time and energy for a workout," she says. "As we began a more set daily routine, I started to get creative and incorporate her into my workouts. I began by doing yoga in the living room in the mornings, just before she woke up, and eventually that evolved to bringing her to the gym with me and on light jogs around my apartment. I found that by slightly adjusting my workout schedule to better fit her needs, anything is possible."

Still, Massy's body continues to evolve postpartum. "I expect it to continue to change over the next few months as I get back in the course of my normal workout routine," she says. "I have learned that self-love starts from within, and in order to evolve and become the best version of yourself, you must first change your mindset. As my body has changed both pre- and post-pregnancy, I have learned to accept every change that comes with it because it allows me to set goals for myself and to stay motivated. I am always working to become the best version of myself. And by keeping my eye on the prize, I am able to stay positive and look for ways to improve rather than to focus on the negative aspects."