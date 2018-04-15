How To Make Essential Oils

The most common method of producing essential oils is steam distillation. With this technique, steam is passed through a large hopper (like a steamer basket in your kitchen) containing raw plant material, causing the plants to release their aromatic compounds, which vaporize and rise with water vapor (steam) into a closed cooling system above the steaming chamber. As the combined steam and plant vapor is cooled in another chamber called a condenser, the vapor turns back into liquid. From here, they travel to a separator, where they split into water on the bottom and oil on the top. The water contains the water-soluble (hydrophilic) parts of the plant’s essence, which is why the remaining water is called a floral water, or a hydrosol. The oil-soluble aromatic compounds rise to the top of the hydrosol in a separate layer, which can be decanted off: This is the essential oil of the plant.

This same procedure is used in hydro-distillation, where the plant material is actually submerged in water, and in hydro-diffusion, where steam is forced in from the top rather than passed through the plants from the bottom. Not all botanicals can withstand this high-heat method of extraction, which is why other methods exist.