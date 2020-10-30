I'm An Integrative Cardiologist, And This Is One Underrated Component Of Heart Health

In Ayurvedic teachings, the physical heart lies in the vicinity of the heart chakra (also called the anahata, which means "unstuck sound"), an important area worked on in yoga and most spiritual traditions. Chakras are energy centers that are said to resemble wheels; there are innumerable chakras throughout the body, seven of which are best known.

Each of these chakras is thought to correspond loosely to a nerve network that supplies vital organs. The heart chakra, corresponding to the cardiac network, is considered to be the seat of emotions. The accumulation of guilt, shame, resentment, hatred, anger, hostility, anxiety and similar qualities results in "closing off" of the anahata, a constriction of energy flow and resulting in heartache—both emotionally as well as in the form of heart disease.

An extreme example of this intimate heart-anahata connection is often referred to as "broken heart syndrome," caused by sudden, extreme stress in the form of shock, grief, or sadness that results in a sick heart. These patients present with symptoms and signs of a typical heart attack, but have no "physical" cause (say, blocked coronary arteries) to explain them.