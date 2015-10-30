I'd been dealing with acne since I was 14, and it was only getting worse as I got older. I went to a dermatologist, but her course of treatment for me was a prescription for harsh ointment that dried out the acne and then rich emollient creams to combat the dryness. My skin went crazy.

Then tried to put me on Accutane, but I'd once heard a dermatologist refer to the drug as a nuclear bomb for acne: It destroyed the acne-causing bacteria, but everything else went with it. I wanted clear skin, but I decided it it was not the right choice for me.

I was desperate for clear skin and losing patience (and confidence) that I'd ever get it, but I was tired of all the treatments, and using products that showed no signs of working. It took a year, but I finally decided to make a change. I started doing some research of my own.

Over the years, I'd asked dermatologist after dermatologist whether my diet could be contributing to my acne, and they all said "no" emphatically. (For a long time, the majority of the dermatological community denied the food-skin connection, but that has started to change in the last few years.) But I was beginning to doubt them. If decades of experimenting with different topical treatments weren't working, what could possibly be left?