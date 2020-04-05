Thankfully, there are lots of ways to practice good sleeping habits. "Every single person can benefit about practicing sleep wellness, even when we're not in the middle of a pandemic," Jain says. But in times like this, doubling down on sleep wellness can make a big difference.

"A lot of people are working from home, kids are off school, and that regular structure isn't there," she explains. "Going to bed or waking up at a different time is the best way to deregulate your sleep, so you really want to have a set bedtime and wake time. And you don't want to be napping during the day, because that reduces your sleep drive and makes you more alert at nighttime."

And if you're stressed, "unfortunately some coping strategies can be unhealthy, so keeping your healthy ways of coping and doubling down on good ones like yoga, taking the dog for a walk, listening to music, or reading a book. And that is a challenge, I think, in times like this. So also, be kind to yourself. Life doesn't always go according to plan, and that's ok. Keeping that perspective helps."

Some of Jain's other tips for keeping your sleep on track include reducing your caffeine intake, limiting screen time and notifications late at night, avoiding activities before bed that might be too stimulating like watching the news, and prioritizing your nighttime routine. So when you feel like you're more tired than usual, remember to be kind to yourself and do what you can to prioritize your well-being.