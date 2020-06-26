Skip The Sweaty Makeup — This Supplement Will Give You A Real Glow
The quest for dewy, glowing skin is truly a balancing act. As many makeup artists warn, there’s a fine line between a subtle hit of highlight on your cheekbones and a glazed sheen that just looks, uh, sweaty. That line becomes even thinner in the sunshine: Your makeup may look impeccable in the mirror, but a couple hours in the summer heat can transform your refreshed, dewy skin into a hot, greasy mess.
No sweat (literally): mbg’s supplement has a cutting edge formula that helps you glow from the inside-out. Like you just so happened to wake up even toned and radiant, rather than finding your makeup dripping down your face midday.
Why supplementing with collagen can give you a makeup-free glow.
Here’s the thing: You can’t really achieve a healthy glow without starting internally. Sure, you can fake it with makeup, but makeup is temporary and a real glow is internal. As makeup artist Elyse Frieri, store manager at clean beauty retailer Credo, notes regarding glass skin, “Makeup is magical and transformative, but there are two things it cannot hide: texture and dimension.” Aka, two crucial components for the dewy, supple glow we yearn for.
That’s where mbg’s grass-fed collagen+ comes in: Collagen is crucial for keeping your skin firm and taut, and studies have shown that hydrolyzed collagen supplements can support skin elasticity and smooth the appearance of texture (like fine lines and wrinkles).* The formula is also filled with amino acids, antioxidants, and other powerful actives that support skin health internally and enhance overall tone and quality.*
How? It contains antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin E, and sulforaphane glucosinolate, which can neutralize free radicals and manage oxidative stress.* Oxidative stress, specifically fueled by UV radiation, can trigger cell damage and cause leathery, wrinkled skin that can’t necessarily be covered with makeup.* Supplementing with collagen can delay the process, even smoothing out some of the finer, more shallow lines. As functional medicine doctor Robert Rountree, M.D., explains in an mbg podcast, "You can use collagen to reverse minor things, like crow's feet around the eyes but not once the skin's gotten too leathery and damaged.” Finally, you can’t have naturally glowing and dewy skin without some hydration: collagen+ adds hyaluronic acid to the mix, which helps enhance your skin's natural moisture levels.*
Each of these aforementioned ingredients work in tandem to make the others stronger and more effective, helping you achieve naturally glowing skin well before sweeping on a highlighter.*
The takeaway.
While a hit of makeup here and there can help enhance that luminescence, there’s something to be said about a natural beauty look that’s, well, completely natural. That’s not to say you have to forego your makeup bag in place of supplements (sometimes a bold red lip is just what you need to dial up the drama). Just know that glowy skin starts internally, with skin-supporting ingredients for a smooth canvas.