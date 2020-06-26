mindbodygreen

Beauty

Skip The Sweaty Makeup — This Supplement Will Give You A Real Glow 

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Portrait of a Young Woman With Glowing Skin

Image by Delmaine Donson / iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 26, 2020 — 17:18 PM

The quest for dewy, glowing skin is truly a balancing act. As many makeup artists warn, there’s a fine line between a subtle hit of highlight on your cheekbones and a glazed sheen that just looks, uh, sweaty. That line becomes even thinner in the sunshine: Your makeup may look impeccable in the mirror, but a couple hours in the summer heat can transform your refreshed, dewy skin into a hot, greasy mess. 

No sweat (literally): mbg’s supplement has a cutting edge formula that helps you glow from the inside-out. Like you just so happened to wake up even toned and radiant, rather than finding your makeup dripping down your face midday. 

Why supplementing with collagen can give you a makeup-free glow. 

Here’s the thing: You can’t really achieve a healthy glow without starting internally. Sure, you can fake it with makeup, but makeup is temporary and a real glow is internal. As makeup artist Elyse Frieri, store manager at clean beauty retailer Credo, notes regarding glass skin, “Makeup is magical and transformative, but there are two things it cannot hide: texture and dimension.” Aka, two crucial components for the dewy, supple glow we yearn for.

That’s where mbg’s grass-fed collagen+ comes in: Collagen is crucial for keeping your skin firm and taut, and studies have shown that hydrolyzed collagen supplements can support skin elasticity and smooth the appearance of texture (like fine lines and wrinkles).* The formula is also filled with amino acids, antioxidants, and other powerful actives that support skin health internally and enhance overall tone and quality.* 

grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

How? It contains antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin E, and sulforaphane glucosinolate, which can neutralize free radicals and manage oxidative stress.* Oxidative stress, specifically fueled by UV radiation, can trigger cell damage and cause leathery, wrinkled skin that can’t necessarily be covered with makeup.* Supplementing with collagen can delay the process, even smoothing out some of the finer, more shallow lines. As functional medicine doctor Robert Rountree, M.D., explains in an mbg podcast, "You can use collagen to reverse minor things, like crow's feet around the eyes but not once the skin's gotten too leathery and damaged.” Finally, you can’t have naturally glowing and dewy skin without some hydration: collagen+ adds hyaluronic acid to the mix, which helps enhance your skin's natural moisture levels.* 

Each of these aforementioned ingredients work in tandem to make the others stronger and more effective, helping you achieve naturally glowing skin well before sweeping on a highlighter.* 

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

While a hit of makeup here and there can help enhance that luminescence, there’s something to be said about a natural beauty look that’s, well, completely natural. That’s not to say you have to forego your makeup bag in place of supplements (sometimes a bold red lip is just what you need to dial up the drama). Just know that glowy skin starts internally, with skin-supporting ingredients for a smooth canvas. 

*If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Frizz Prevention Starts With Your Shampoo — Here Are 9 Natural Options

Alexandra Engler
Frizz Prevention Starts With Your Shampoo — Here Are 9 Natural Options
Beauty

Why Some Wash Their Hair With Only Conditioner: A Guide To Co-Washing

Alexandra Engler
Why Some Wash Their Hair With Only Conditioner: A Guide To Co-Washing
Women's Health

Researchers May Have Found Out Why More Women Get Alzheimer's Disease

Eliza Sullivan
Researchers May Have Found Out Why More Women Get Alzheimer's Disease
Love

Why You Love (Or Hate) Hugs May Come Down To Genetics, Study Finds

Eliza Sullivan
Why You Love (Or Hate) Hugs May Come Down To Genetics, Study Finds
Beauty

How To Use Witch Hazel For Strong Hair & A Healthy Scalp

Jamie Schneider
How To Use Witch Hazel For Strong Hair & A Healthy Scalp
Beauty

The Hair Color Technique That Simulates A Natural, Sun-Kissed Look

Alexandra Engler
The Hair Color Technique That Simulates A Natural, Sun-Kissed Look
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

The Right Way To Apologize When You've Said Something Racist

Sarah Regan
The Right Way To Apologize When You've Said Something Racist
Food Trends

10 RD-Approved Healthy Hot Dogs, Perfect For Summer Grilling

Abby Moore
10 RD-Approved Healthy Hot Dogs, Perfect For Summer Grilling
Love

Why Video Dates Might Be Here To Stay, Even After Reopening

Kelly Gonsalves
Why Video Dates Might Be Here To Stay, Even After Reopening
Outdoors

7 Running Belts That Will Help You Carry Your Essentials, Hands-Free

Kristine Thomason
7 Running Belts That Will Help You Carry Your Essentials, Hands-Free
Beauty

This Clean Beauty Philosophy Is Just What We Need Right Now

Jamie Schneider
This Clean Beauty Philosophy Is Just What We Need Right Now
Spirituality

How To Break Down Emotional Blocks Using This In-Demand Crystal

Sarah Regan
How To Break Down Emotional Blocks Using This In-Demand Crystal
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-collagen-supplements-can-help-you-achieve-makeup-free-glow

Your article and new folder have been saved!