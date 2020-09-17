mindbodygreen

Beauty
I Struggled With Dark Spots For Years & This Is What Finally Helped My Skin Clear

I Struggled With Dark Spots For Years & This Is What Finally Helped My Skin Clear

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
I Struggled With Dark Spots For Years & This Finally Cleared My Skin

Image by Jamie Schneider / Contributor

September 17, 2020 — 10:20 AM

Figuring out my perfect skin care routine has been a delicate dance, to say the least. See, I have combination skin, which means I face clogged pores around my nose and chin (and dryness along my cheeks), and any breakouts that crop up tend to cluster in a couple unlucky areas. And even though I tailored my routine to get those blemishes under control (thank you, salicylic acid), I was less than enamored with the goodbye present said blemishes left behind: dark spots, and lots of ‘em. 

Technically speaking, I have a mix of hyperpigmentation and post-inflammatory erythema—meaning, my marks are dark in color as well as red from dilated blood vessels. And I’ve tried virtually everything to get rid of these spots—retinol, color correcting serums, hydrocolloid patches, et al—but the marks never seemed to fade completely. The frustration of it all only made things worse, with stress-induced breakouts leaving even more dark spots in their wake—I digress. 

The answer wasn’t just through topicals—I needed to approach my dark spots internally.*

I’m likely not the first to tell you: Fading dark spots ultimately takes time (some marks can even last up to two years, sigh), but there are tried-and-true methods to help speed up the process. While I had attempted my fair share of surface level fixes, I hadn’t tried approaching those spots from the inside-out. 

Enter, mindbodygreen’s grass-fed collagen+. I’ll be honest, I didn’t have dark spots in mind when first starting out with the supplement. I only added it to my regimen after reading about how quickly collagen levels deplete as you age (your twenties are all about preventative care, after all, and I want my skin to remain healthy and plump for as long as possible—who doesn’t?). What I didn’t expect, though, was for collagen to target my biggest skin care woe. Before I knew it, the pesky spots had started fading like a memory.*

grass-fed collagen+ (chocolate)

grass-fed collagen+ (chocolate)

The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
grass-fed collagen+ (chocolate)

When you think about the science, it makes total sense: The hydrolyzed collagen peptides in mbg’s formula support and stimulate the skin cells' fibroblasts, enhancing natural collagen and elastin production—this process helps generate new, unpigmented skin cells more quickly.*

The powder also contains vitamin C (known for brightening up the skin), coupled with vitamin E—incorporating both nutrients helps the other become “supercharged” and penetrate the skin cell. I use both of those vitamins topically already (á la a vitamin C + E serum), but supporting my natural, internal levels became the one-two punch I needed for glowing skin. In fact, vitamin E has been shown to promote cellular restoration when used topically or ingested as a supplement.

Finally, the key to keeping hyperpigmentation at bay is to quell the inflammation that cranks those melanin-producing cells into overdrive; mbg’s powder also contains curcumin, which can help manage inflammation at the cellular level.*

Advertisement

Now, my skin truly glows.

mindbodygreen Chocolate Collagen Powder Recipe

Image by Jamie Schneider / Contributor

I like to say my skin care routine doesn’t stop at the bathroom sink. After applying the usual suspects (cleanser, a sweep of toner, then my vitamin C + E serum, moisturizer, and sunscreen), I head to the kitchen for my all-time favorite morning sip: In a blender, I combine two spoonfuls of mbg’s collagen powder in chocolate with half a frozen banana, a spoonful of almond butter, a teaspoon of maca powder, some Greek yogurt, ice cubes, and almond milk. 

The result? A frothy, chocolate-nut butter confection that tastes like a treat. Imagine a frosty milkshake, only it’s good for your skin.* And in my case, it’s good for fading dark spots, too.

Now, I truly understand what it means when people say their skin glows. (Trust: The radiance is very much real). Of course, I still get the occasional spot—I’m human!—but with my new morning repertoire, I no longer feel a sense of dread when a mark makes its way to my jawline. I’m now well equipped to tackle those spots head-on—all it took was nourishing my skin from the inside-out.*

*If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Home

Found: A 5-Step Process For Saving Clothes That Shrunk In The Wash

Sarah Regan
Found: A 5-Step Process For Saving Clothes That Shrunk In The Wash
Home

If Your Houseplant Has Sad & Droopy Leaves, This Could Be The Root Cause

Emma Loewe
If Your Houseplant Has Sad & Droopy Leaves, This Could Be The Root Cause
Parenting

Why Parenting Experts Want You To Discipline (Not Punish) Kids

Alexandra Engler
Why Parenting Experts Want You To Discipline (Not Punish) Kids
Beauty

This Hero Ingredient Is Hailed For Shiny, Moisturized Hair: 6 Ways To Apply It

Jamie Schneider
This Hero Ingredient Is Hailed For Shiny, Moisturized Hair: 6 Ways To Apply It
Mental Health

Feeling Unproductive? It May Be Because You're Lonely: Here's What To Do

Jamie Schneider
Feeling Unproductive? It May Be Because You're Lonely: Here's What To Do
Home

Your Shower Curtain Is Gross: Here's How To Keep It Clean & Mold-Free

Sarah Regan
Your Shower Curtain Is Gross: Here's How To Keep It Clean & Mold-Free
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

Remember Your Sourdough Starter? Use It To Make This Fermented Beverage

Eliza Sullivan
Remember Your Sourdough Starter? Use It To Make This Fermented Beverage
Sex

Real Talk: Should You Pee After Sex, Before Sex, Or Both?

Abby Moore
Real Talk: Should You Pee After Sex, Before Sex, Or Both?
Sex

How The Seasons Affect Your Sexual Desire, According To Research

Sarah Regan
How The Seasons Affect Your Sexual Desire, According To Research
Integrative Health

Should You Add This Popular Immune-Supporting Herb To Your Routine?

Abby Moore
Should You Add This Popular Immune-Supporting Herb To Your Routine?
Beauty

Lines Around The Mouth Are Notoriously Tricky: A Supplement To Help

Alexandra Engler
Lines Around The Mouth Are Notoriously Tricky: A Supplement To Help
Mental Health

The Ice Cube Hack That Calms You Down, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist

Abby Moore
The Ice Cube Hack That Calms You Down, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-collagen-helped-me-manage-my-dark-spots

Your article and new folder have been saved!