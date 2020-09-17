I Struggled With Dark Spots For Years & This Finally Cleared My Skin

Figuring out my perfect skin care routine has been a delicate dance, to say the least. See, I have combination skin, which means I face clogged pores around my nose and chin (and dryness along my cheeks), and any breakouts that crop up tend to cluster in a couple unlucky areas. And even though I tailored my routine to get those blemishes under control (thank you, salicylic acid), I was less than enamored with the goodbye present said blemishes left behind: dark spots, and lots of ‘em.

Technically speaking, I have a mix of hyperpigmentation and post-inflammatory erythema—meaning, my marks are dark in color as well as red from dilated blood vessels. And I’ve tried virtually everything to get rid of these spots—retinol, color correcting serums, hydrocolloid patches, et al—but the marks never seemed to fade completely. The frustration of it all only made things worse, with stress-induced breakouts leaving even more dark spots in their wake—I digress.