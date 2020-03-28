I work in the slippery depths of sorrow that we try so hard to avoid and hide away from. I also work in the most beautiful, pure moments of kindness and unimaginable love.

I am an observer and carrier of dualistic truth. We cannot experience pleasure without the ability to experience pain. And we cannot fully love until we feel the power of losing that love.

“You’re such a happy person, why do you work with dying people”, my mom asked me over the phone.

My dad is more willing to engage in the topic, but I’m pretty sure he won’t let me wash and shroud his body. He’d prefer we pay a professional, as many of us do—but I'm still hopeful.

People often ask, “do you work with people who aren't dying, too?" The answer is no. Not because I don’t care for the younger and healthier among us, but because we’re all dying.

Working with dying people allows me to understand the reality of my own mortality. Major themes I’ve explored through my meditation practice are handed to me over and over again through my work. These lessons are essential in the aging and dying process: