It’s that time of the year where my complexion looks decidedly less glowy. (Hurray, just in time for the holiday season! For me, duller skin is the result of a complicated mix of the colder weather, undulating eating habits, a few more cocktails than I’m used to, and lack of restorative sleep. Now, 30 (ahem, 30-plus) years in this skin has given me some insights on how I can best tweak my routine to account for a December-induced dull. And many of those tips I gladly share with you on this here website.

But because everyone’s needs are so different, and no one complexion is the same, it’s best to get a wide range of beauty experts to share their advice on how they keep their skin happy and healthy.

Read on for the best beauty tips we’ve heard about staying luminous any time of year.