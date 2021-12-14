I can still taste the chocolate...

I’m on the coast of Mexico with my husband celebrating our anniversary. The weather is ideal. The beaches are pristine and beautiful. And then there’s the food. Fresh, juicy papaya. Rich, creamy guacamole. Ginger-lime juice. Thick, rustic masa tacos bursting with spice-rubbed local fish. Sweet chili pepper tamales. And the bread! Warm and crusty with pockets of melted chocolate tucked inside. I eat all of it! I mean all of it. Being in the moment like this, free of worry and actually enjoying every bite, is a big departure for me, someone who meticulously plans every meal ahead of time.

I left Mexico feeling happy, energized, and lighter in every sense of the word. Has this ever happened to you? You go away, eat differently (or more!), and then come home feeling better than ever? How can this be? This is what is known as the vacation paradox. You feel this way because you relax when you’re away. You’ve left the Food Noise back home. Your mind is no longer stuck in that stressful soundtrack of I feel guilty, Why don’t I have any willpower? and Is this really organic?

When you eat in a relaxed way (whether you’re on vacation or not), your body is more receptive to taking in the experience, and you receive the full nutritional benefits of the foods you eat. Why? Because you released some of your daily stress!