5 Places In Your Home A Toxin Expert Wants You To Clean This Summer

Indoor air can become stagnant in summer, allowing odors to linger in small spaces such as closets. Areas where you keep shoes and sports equipment can also get extra smelly during summer, when moisture levels tend to be higher. Moisture leads to bacteria growth, which can produce odor. It's important to address the odor by addressing the moisture, rather than trying to cover up the scent with a spray.

Baking soda is great for this as it absorbs moisture and helps trap odors. To clear the air, simply place an open box of baking soda in the smelly area, adding a few drops of refreshing essential oils for a little extra scent if you'd like. Shake this once a week to refresh the scent and activate the odor-absorbing qualities of the baking soda. You can also sprinkle baking soda into the soles of your shoes for a quick refresh. Let it sit for a few hours or overnight before dumping it out.

Bonus tip: When we exercise outside during summer, moisture with odor-producing bacteria can become a problem on clothes, too. Washing clothing as soon as you can (and not putting it into a laundry hamper with other clothing) will help with odors. To fight extra smelly clothing (who doesn’t love being around a campfire during a warm summer night, right?), pour half a cup of vinegar into the rinse cycle of the wash.