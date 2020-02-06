7 Holistic Approaches To Curing Acne For Your Best Skin Ever

Not too long ago, I found myself in front of the mirror feeling and looking utterly defeated. Having just washed the day's makeup off, my face appeared red and blotchy, covered in blemishes and scars. Tears began to run down my cheeks as I looked myself in the eye for the first time in too long. In that moment, I realized I was lacking love — all I wanted was to be and feel loved, not punished, controlled and manipulated into perfection.

The struggle with acne has been an ongoing journey for me, working my way through its winding path since 2011. I'd tried everything (natural and unnatural) to heal my skin, but I was never fully released from the struggle, living in constant anxiety over my skin, always worrying about how it looked, constantly touching and prodding.

But as I looked in the mirror that night, I gave up. I was tired of the shame and guilt, of feeling ugly and dirty. And I realized that the only way to heal my skin was to first heal my relationship with myself. I'd come to realize that I've been dancing the tango with the pipe dream of perfection for thirteen years: The perfect body (fueled by eating disorders and anxiety around food) and the perfect skin.

Pema Chodron once said, "Nothing goes away until it teaches us what we need to know." It wasn't until recently that I finally learned the lesson my body had been trying to tell me all these years: you're already perfect, you were born into this world perfect and the only way things go wrong is when we try to control our lives from a place of fear.

In my heart, I felt it. I was trying to control my body and weight with food, and ended up with autoimmune issues. I tried to have perfect skin and the more I obsessed, the worse my skin became. What I learned is that healing our bodies and our skin isn't just about what we put on our face or the food we eat. It's about bringing ourselves back into balance, back in harmony with ourselves, in all three elements of our existence: body, mind, and spirit.

Here are seven steps that have helped me get back to wholeness, back to health, back to radiance.