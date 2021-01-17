The space is held by Black, Indigenous, people of color and queer folx. People enter via Zoom into a space where there is music and get grounded in their individual energies in their baths. We arrive naked together in our respective bathtubs, revealing as much of our faces and bodies as is comfortable.

After doing Indigenous land acknowledgements, we each share what we’re bringing to the bath today: a range of joy, frustrations, fears, and possibilities. We go on to meditate, reflect on a reading, or otherwise explore the depth of our feelings and experiences while being nourished in the bath. We commit to allowing the things we want to release go down the drain, and the things we want to keep, we allow them to marinade with us in the bath.

Water is an essential element that creates, nourishes, restores, and transforms every single life-filled energy and vibration it touches. It’s natural for us to be in relationship with the ways that its medicine, magnified through time and space, can hold our hearts, steady our minds, and create ceremony beyond wireless fidelity.

I became a naturist in 2012 when I was looking for tools to mend my heart from an abusive relationship and to embrace a more loving relationship with my body after having a mental health break and an emergency myomectomy (a procedure to remove non-benign fibroid tumors from the uterus) within one month of each other. I became a student of my body through naturism, which in the simplest terms describes a practice of immersing in nature in a state of nudity. For me, it became a practice of surrender, release, self-awareness, and boundaries that helped me to build instinct, learn balance in extremes through cold and snow in my naked body, and practice living in my mind while consciously observing the world. It was the first time that I danced with the willingness of my body being a holy playground of possibilities for my soul to experience the gift of life.

“Where does white body supremacy live in my mind, body and spirit?”

Resmaa Menakem, therapist and author of the book My Grandmother’s Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Pathway to Mending Our Hearts and Bodies, poses this necessary question that we should all be asking ourselves. Through his book, he provides a portal for us all to examine, acknowledge, and heal ourselves from the individual habits and societal cultures of racism.

Acknowledging the ways my external body is in relationship with my identities—Black, lesbian, womxn, midwesterner, and more—I realize how important it is for bodies like mine, and others equally threatened, to feel free. White body supremacy lives in my cellular memory and ancestral traumas. It occupies places in my body that I cannot readily see or touch.

The essence of our bathhouse is in the lineage of Nina Simone, who said, “I'll tell you what freedom is to me: no fear. I mean, really, no fear!"

Our virtual community bathhouse space is essential and necessary to our survival. Simply feeling safe in my body with a community of people who are doing the same demonstrates to me that, if we make space for the holiness of our bodies, the body is also its own medicine and has deep access to its own individual healing.

Beyond hygiene, bathing is essential for our physical and mental well-being. A hot bath can improve circulation and breathing, support cardiovascular health, and activate the same endorphins that you would access from the warmth of the sun on your skin. Some small studies have found regular bathing—particularly soaking in a hot bath for at least 30 minutes—can even alleviate some symptoms of depression. We also know that it has the power to create relief and release whether you are bathing in hot or cold water.

Yet bathing is a privilege. Just look to the Indigenous people of this land who stand as water protectors and earth defenders fighting for equitable access to the bounty of the earth. The legacy of safe, clean, intimate spaces to have a community bath began long before the well-known and stigmatized bathhouse culture curated by and for gay men—with the same needs for a safe, clean, and intimate space—took shape in our imaginations. In the 19th and early 20th centuries, public bathhouses were common across the country, including in Cleveland where I live, frequented by working-class, tenement, and immigrant families who could bathe for free at these facilities and spare themselves the expense of the cost of water.

During this era of rampant discrimination and segregation under the auspices of “Separate But Equal,” Black people “were allowed” to work at these public bathhouses and told to bathe at segregated bathhouses for Blacks only. This history of public bathhouses provided an opportunity for Black entrepreneurship through ownership of Black-only bathhouses in Hot Springs, Arkansas, post-Reconstruction in the Jim Crow south, starting in the early 1900s up until the 1964 Civil Rights Act made segregation of public accommodations illegal and unconstitutional.

My family lineage with bathing as a sacred ritual started by bathing with my sister-cousin and all our goofy conversations and games we’d play, like imagining we were swimming in a pool somewhere warm and luxurious. I learned about the peace of prioritizing my care that came from witnessing my grandmother, who was a barber, use her evening bath to soothe her body and mind. If I was lucky, she would ask me to come wash her back after a long day of being on her feet. As I was coming of age in my body, my earthly departed mother taught me about cleansing my body, grooming myself, and the ways that bathing can ease painful menstruation. The foundation for joy, play, prayer, restoration, and establishing an essential relationship with my body was set by the Black women who loved me first and most.

My knowledge of bathing as an adult, adapted from the gifts of my family foundation, opened my world to communal bathing spaces. I first learned about the “bathhouses” frequented by gay men as my close friends attended regularly. Through them, I learned that these bathhouses, in terms of setup, are similar to all-gender Asian and European Bathhouses. The bathhouse for gay men also extended opportunites for sexual pleasure, whereas the Korean bathhouses have multi-generational families that come together for communal cleansing.

The bathhouses of the U.S. come from our rich immigrant culture, among which are Korean, Eastern European, and Nordic cultures, each featuring treatments that are specific to their bathing traditions. There are some similarities with the process concerning the cost, check-in, locker, conduct in the spas, and the hot, warm and cool bade pools; however, the spa treatments vary based on where you go. And, like the saunas that cater to gay men, many of these saunas allow you to stay for 24 hours and offer rooms or pallets for you to sleep.