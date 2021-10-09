First things first: it's important to call out that this research was done in mice (aka, preclinical animal model). While mice have long been used in research to inform clinical pathways in humans, it's not always guaranteed that results will translate. That said, for the study, researchers wanted to see how salt impacted the circadian rhythms of lab mice.

Some mice were fed a high-sodium diet, and others a regular diet as the control group. The researchers then looked at the mice's movement and brain activity.

They were specifically looking at a part of the brain called the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN), which is what keeps our body clocks regular and in rhythm. Within the SCN are receptors called endothelin B receptors, but outside of the brain, these receptors help to manage sodium levels.