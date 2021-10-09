 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

News
Too Much Salt Could Impact Circadian Rhythm, Study Finds

Too Much Salt Could Impact Circadian Rhythm, Study Finds

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Overhead Photo of Mediterranean Diet Dish

Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy

October 9, 2021 — 0:04 AM

It's no secret that salt, while tasty, needs to be limited for the sake of our heart health and blood pressure. But according to new research by the University of Alabama at Birmingham, presented at the Seventeenth International Conference on Endothelin, too much salt could disrupt the circadian rhythm as well. Here's what they found.

Studying the impact of salt

First things first: it's important to call out that this research was done in mice (aka, preclinical animal model). While mice have long been used in research to inform clinical pathways in humans, it's not always guaranteed that results will translate. That said, for the study, researchers wanted to see how salt impacted the circadian rhythms of lab mice.

Some mice were fed a high-sodium diet, and others a regular diet as the control group. The researchers then looked at the mice's movement and brain activity.

They were specifically looking at a part of the brain called the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN), which is what keeps our body clocks regular and in rhythm. Within the SCN are receptors called endothelin B receptors, but outside of the brain, these receptors help to manage sodium levels.

Advertisement

What they found:

Upon their analysis, the researchers found the mice who had been fed a high-salt diet weren't following the normal sleep-wake patterns we've come to expect from mice through previous research.

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(178)
sleep support+

Namely, those mice showed much higher neuronal activity at night compared to the control group, despite the SCN typically showing less activity at this time. As the team notes in their research, "Neuronal excitability at night could lead to decline or mistiming of sleep-wake, hormonal, and physiological rhythms."

Then, when those mice were given an endothelin B receptor blocker, all that late-night neural activity slowed down. So not only was the salt affecting their circadian rhythm, but the team adds that endothelin B receptor blockers (which are used to promote healthy blood pressure), could also potentially influence the circadian rhythms of people who take them.

Advertisement

The bottom line:

While we can't say for sure whether these results will be replicated in humans, we already know too much salt isn't great for us, anyway. And with quality sleep and a regulated circadian rhythm being so crucial to our overall wellbeing, these findings are simply one more thing to consider when we reach for the salt shaker.

sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(178)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(178)
sleep support+
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

This Diet May Be Better For Blood Sugar Than The Popular Mediterranean

Eliza Sullivan
This Diet May Be Better For Blood Sugar Than The Popular Mediterranean
Mental Health

Languishing Is A Rising Mental Health Issue: 7 Signs You're Experiencing It

Sarah Regan
Languishing Is A Rising Mental Health Issue: 7 Signs You're Experiencing It
Recipes

This Healthier Veggie-Packed Flatbread Sandwich Will Keep You Full All Afternoon

Eliza Sullivan
This Healthier Veggie-Packed Flatbread Sandwich Will Keep You Full All Afternoon
Mental Health

This Is The Surprising Habit A Neuroscientist Swears By To Relieve Anxiousness

Jamie Schneider
This Is The Surprising Habit A Neuroscientist Swears By To Relieve Anxiousness
Integrative Health

Need To Focus? Prioritizing This Nutrient May Help, According To Research*

Eliza Sullivan
Need To Focus? Prioritizing This Nutrient May Help, According To Research*
Women's Health

Stress Increases During Menopause: 6 Ways To Stay Calm Through It All

Emma Loewe
Stress Increases During Menopause: 6 Ways To Stay Calm Through It All
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Decadent 6-Ingredient Almond Butter Cups May Help Relieve PMS Symptoms

Eliza Sullivan
These Decadent 6-Ingredient Almond Butter Cups May Help Relieve PMS Symptoms
Integrative Health

Want To Support Healthy Bones? It's Time To Get Your Vitamin D In Check

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Want To Support Healthy Bones? It's Time To Get Your Vitamin D In Check
Women's Health

3 Mental & Emotional Health Practices For Those In Menopause

Keira Barr, M.D.
3 Mental & Emotional Health Practices For Those In Menopause
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional MD: My 4 Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep & Fewer Wakeups

Jason Wachob
I'm A Functional MD: My 4 Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep & Fewer Wakeups
Integrative Health

I'm A Harvard-Trained MD: Here's What You Need To Know About Hormones & Weight

Jason Wachob
I'm A Harvard-Trained MD: Here's What You Need To Know About Hormones & Weight
Integrative Health

What This Supermodel Eats In A Day & Her Go-To Post-Workout Smoothie

Alexandra Engler
What This Supermodel Eats In A Day & Her Go-To Post-Workout Smoothie
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/high-salt-diet-could-be-behind-your-sleep-issues-study-finds

Your article and new folder have been saved!