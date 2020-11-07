Collagen is a vital part of our skin structure. It is the reason our skin stays equal parts firm and plump when we are young—essentially it is the structural part that keeps our skin in place. Without it, we see sagging, wrinkles, and sallowness.

As you likely know, we lose it slowly over time. This happens naturally starting in our late twenties, and then continues at about a 1% decline every year after that. But it also happens due to lifestyle habits, such as sun exposure, poor diets, stress, and other environmental aggressors.

It’s no wonder people spend so much time, energy, and money trying to figure out how to keep our collagen intact. But not all ways to support your collagen levels are equal.