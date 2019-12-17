3 Herbs for Weight Loss Support

Okay, so I don’t need to tell you what a huge issue weight loss is, nor do I need to tell you that there are countless factors to take into consideration when deciding the best approach to weight loss. For example, your activity level, current state of health, whether you have a parasite or yeast (Candida) overgrowth, or a glandular dysfunction.

That said, I’ll give you the good news. Herbs are powerful, multi-taskers. They work for you on many levels: herbs can help fight fatigue, treat overgrowth in your GI tract, boost your metabolism, and add flavor to your foods so that they are more interesting (and you won’t desire to eat as much in order to be satisfied).

A few realistic notes to keep in mind:

Firstly, with age your metabolic rate drops. This is just the truth of the matter. The hormonal changes that occur with age cause a decrease in your ability to burn fat and build muscle. That doesn’t mean you can’t lose weight as you get older It just means that there is no easy fix and no miracle product that will do it for you.

Secondly, true and permanent weight loss is a whole body and lifestyle change. Your attitude, nutrition, sleeping and exercise habits must change in order to change your body. Can certain herbs help? You bet. Will they do it for you? No way. If you have a lot of weight to lose, talk to your doctor first to make sure that there is nothing else that would be preventing weight loss.

Finally, if you let it, this can be a joyous journey of transformation. Don’t focus on the end goal. Let each minute and each day be a destination in and of itself. It’s not going to be fast or necessarily easy, but it can be exciting, challenging, and revolutionary to your overall well-being. As always, it's always optimal to consult with a health care provider before starting a new supplement routine and to help consider what might be right for you.